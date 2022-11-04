ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Saban: ‘People have kind of written us off’ after Alabama’s second loss

Alabama is not mathematically out of the SEC West race with three conferences games remaining, but the situation is beyond dire after Saturday’s overtime loss to LSU. Two losses have spelled the end of any team’s national championship hopes in the College Football Playoff era, which means Alabama is almost certainly playing for a spot in a non-playoff bowl game at this point.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama football’s 5 toughest losses of the Nick Saban era

It doesn’t happen often, so when an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban loses a game, it seems like all of college football stands still. Fans rush their home fields, insist the death of the dynasty and bask in the glory of SEC chaos, while the Crimson Tide enter a catatonic state with no interest in the goings-on of an outside world.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game

A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

How Saban responded when asked to evaluate Bill O’Brien, Alabama offense

It’s hard to miss the criticism facing the Alabama offense coming off its second loss in three games. A lack of playmakers in the passing game and inconsistencies running the ball have been season-long themes. Now the Crimson Tide finds itself outside the early-November playoff conversation for the first time in the nine years of its existence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

A few bonus observations, notes from Alabama’s loss at LSU

There’s no need to coat this in sugar. Forget the playoff, the rest of this Alabama football season will be about salvaging pride and building for the future after a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night. All the familiar issues were back in the second loss in a three-game span that officially torpedoed a season that began with a preseason No. 1 ranking.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban: ‘Not really fair’ to hold players to past Alabama expectations

A run of six national championships in 15 seasons is the product of the “Alabama standard” that Nick Saban has spoken about himself and is part of fans’ lexicon. But aspirations for a seventh title that accompanied Saban’s 16th season in Tuscaloosa were largely extinguished Saturday night in Baton Rouge, and on Monday, Saban was asked what the team needed to do to return to the program’s well-known standard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama soccer gets a No. 1 seed in NCAA soccer tournament

The Alabama women’s soccer team won’t have to leave home to open the NCAA soccer tournament. After earning a No. 1 seed, the Crimson Tide will face Jackson State in the opening round at 6 p.m. CT Friday in Tuscaloosa. The SWAC champions earned the automatic bid with an 11-7-1 record.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama sinks to lowest coaches poll ranking since 2015

Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the AFCA coaches poll for the first time in more than seven years, earning a No. 11 ranking in the latest poll released Sunday. The Tide’s 32-31 overtime loss Saturday to LSU, its second of the season, caused Alabama to fall five spots from its No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll last week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
