LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Mississippi River Shipwreck
11 students injured at Louisiana university party
Nick Saban: ‘People have kind of written us off’ after Alabama’s second loss
Alabama is not mathematically out of the SEC West race with three conferences games remaining, but the situation is beyond dire after Saturday’s overtime loss to LSU. Two losses have spelled the end of any team’s national championship hopes in the College Football Playoff era, which means Alabama is almost certainly playing for a spot in a non-playoff bowl game at this point.
Alabama football’s 5 toughest losses of the Nick Saban era
It doesn’t happen often, so when an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban loses a game, it seems like all of college football stands still. Fans rush their home fields, insist the death of the dynasty and bask in the glory of SEC chaos, while the Crimson Tide enter a catatonic state with no interest in the goings-on of an outside world.
A deeper look at what’s missing with this Alabama football team
With three regular-season games to play, Alabama has practically no shot at an eighth playoff trip in the first nine years under this format. Taking the podium Monday after the second loss in three games, Nick Saban touched on what led the Crimson Tide to this moment. The 32-31 loss...
Woman falls from dividing wall during the LSU-Alabama game
A female fan fell over the dividing wall at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night during LSU’s overtime win against Alabama, an LSU spokesperson told The Advocate. The fan is in stable condition after the incident. Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an LSU spokeswoman, told The Advocate the woman fell over the...
Nick Saban explains why Alabama had 12 players on field before LSU’s final play
For fans looking for Alabama to make a change at defensive coordinator away from Pete Golding, the visual of the final play of Saturday’s loss to LSU threw a log on that fire. When LSU lined up for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown in the first overtime,...
How Saban responded when asked to evaluate Bill O’Brien, Alabama offense
It’s hard to miss the criticism facing the Alabama offense coming off its second loss in three games. A lack of playmakers in the passing game and inconsistencies running the ball have been season-long themes. Now the Crimson Tide finds itself outside the early-November playoff conversation for the first time in the nine years of its existence.
A few bonus observations, notes from Alabama’s loss at LSU
There’s no need to coat this in sugar. Forget the playoff, the rest of this Alabama football season will be about salvaging pride and building for the future after a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU on Saturday night. All the familiar issues were back in the second loss in a three-game span that officially torpedoed a season that began with a preseason No. 1 ranking.
How much do Alabama’s coordinators impact a game? Nick Saban answers
Play-calling is a popular talk-radio topic whenever Alabama has lost a game over Nick Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa, and there is no denying the fan rancor that has surrounded offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. It existed before Alabama’s overtime loss Saturday to LSU, and...
Nick Saban: ‘Not really fair’ to hold players to past Alabama expectations
A run of six national championships in 15 seasons is the product of the “Alabama standard” that Nick Saban has spoken about himself and is part of fans’ lexicon. But aspirations for a seventh title that accompanied Saban’s 16th season in Tuscaloosa were largely extinguished Saturday night in Baton Rouge, and on Monday, Saban was asked what the team needed to do to return to the program’s well-known standard.
New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win
The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
Nick Saban: Alabama was not expecting LSU’s game-winning two-point attempt
On a field 100 yards long, it was a play from the three-yard line that ultimately decided Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU. In the first frame of overtime, LSU matched Alabama’s touchdown and then rolled the dice on a two-point conversion -- succeeding and sending Tiger Stadium in meltdown mode.
Alabama soccer gets a No. 1 seed in NCAA soccer tournament
The Alabama women’s soccer team won’t have to leave home to open the NCAA soccer tournament. After earning a No. 1 seed, the Crimson Tide will face Jackson State in the opening round at 6 p.m. CT Friday in Tuscaloosa. The SWAC champions earned the automatic bid with an 11-7-1 record.
What Saban said about Alabama coaching, blame and motivation moving forward
Nick Saban is set to meet with reporters at noon Monday in his regularly scheduled news conference. There should be plenty to discuss following Alabama’s second loss of the season, a 32-31 overtime game at LSU. Here’s a rundown of what he said. See the video above for his...
Alabama sinks to lowest coaches poll ranking since 2015
Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the AFCA coaches poll for the first time in more than seven years, earning a No. 11 ranking in the latest poll released Sunday. The Tide’s 32-31 overtime loss Saturday to LSU, its second of the season, caused Alabama to fall five spots from its No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll last week.
Brawl between Tiger fans before LSU-Alabama game ends in arrest, deputy injured
An LSU fan was arrested Saturday - prior to the start of the LSU-Alabama game - after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium. WBRZ reports the man was arrested and booked for battery of a police officer. The deputy sustained minor injuries after what appeared to be a violent brawl between LSU fans outside the stadium.
Alabama basketball vs Longwood live score updates, analysis
It’s finally time for the No. 21 Alabama men’s basketball team to open the 2022-23 season. A visit from Longwood, who played in last’s NCAA tournament, is up first for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. This will be a long-anticipated debut for star freshman Brandon Miller...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay,’ with Luke Bryan, picks Alabama-LSU, Tennessee-Georgia
Pat McAfee had Luke Bryan - an avid Georgia fan - on the edge of his seat. But, like a well-called audible - McAfee pulled the country star’s seat right from under him, figuratively, of course. Bryan, who joined “College GameDay” as a celebrity picker was all about his...
Alabama’s Nick Saban hit, takes hard fall during LSU game
Nick Saban took a hard fall Saturday night during the first half of Alabama’s game at LSU in Baton Rouge. During the first half, an incomplete pass near the sideline resulted in Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry falling into his head coach and Saban went down. Saban, who lost his...
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
