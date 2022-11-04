WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has described what makes AEW World Champion Jon Moxley a special talent. "I think he's doing great," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers, definitely. I think he's solid. I think he does everything incredibly well. I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he's still him. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself, that's what makes him special. That arrogant, cocky look is what makes him who he is."

