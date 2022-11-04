Read full article on original website
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured. The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While...
WWE's Natalya Shares Photo Of Her Broken Nose
On the November 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown", Natalya competed against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Their battle was brief as Baszler was able to make Natalya pass out by applying the Kirifuda Clutch. With Ronda Rousey's encouragement, Baszler opted to pull down her knee pad and deliver a vicious knee strike to Natalya's face post-match.
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock Calling Himself Head Of The Table
Solo Sikoa puts The Rock's recents comments in question as to who the "Head Of The Table" really is. The youngest member of The Bloodline spoke with "Republic World" and was asked about his famous relative's comments regarding who really should be acknowledged as the head of the family. "He...
Kurt Angle On What Makes Jon Moxley Special
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has described what makes AEW World Champion Jon Moxley a special talent. "I think he's doing great," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers, definitely. I think he's solid. I think he does everything incredibly well. I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he's still him. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself, that's what makes him special. That arrogant, cocky look is what makes him who he is."
WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Gets Scandalous Logo
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" is fast approaching. Set for January 23 — less than a week before the 2023 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place — WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for "Raw Is XXX." A specially made logo for the milestone occasion has hit social media putting a spin on the classic "Raw Is War" emblem from the Attitude Era. The triple-X works as a double entendre by both reading as the number 30 in Roman numerals and also drawing an edgy link to the ratings of adult films in a way the Attitude Era would have done. Members of the WWE Universe hoping to attend the show can purchase tickets next Friday, November 18.
Xia Brookside Had To Train In Secret
While the perception of second-generation wrestlers is often that they have an easier way into the business compared to those coming in without wrestlers in the family, there are certainly aspects that can complicate matters for these performers as well. Making an appearance on "Busted Open Radio" on SiriusXM, Xia Brookside, daughter of British wrestling legend Robbie Brookside, spoke about breaking into the business while her father initially tried to keep her away from it.
WWE NXT Star Names One Of The Only People Who Can Beat Roman Reigns
It will take someone special to dethrone the "Head of the Table" Roman Reigns, but one "WWE NXT" star believes there is one person who would be able to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. "I feel like right now, Cody [Rhodes] is one of the only people that's kind...
How WWE Will Decide GUNTHER's Next Title Challenger
The winner of the upcoming "SmackDown" World Cup will receive a future shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental Title, WWE announced through a promo hyping the tournament on the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw." Although the announcers confirmed the tourney will feature eight WWE Superstars, the participants have yet to be named,...
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
Wrestlers Respond To Braun Strowman's Comments About 'Floppy Floppers'
Braun Strowman is no stranger to sharing controversial opinions about wrestlers on social media. However, his latest viewpoint is already stirring debate among wrestlers and fans alike. Earlier today, "The Monster Among Men" took to Twitter and bragged about his match with Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel event. Strowman was proud of their outing, but he also took it upon himself to criticize wrestlers who perform high-flying maneuvers.
YouTube Stars React To Roman Reigns Calling Them Out At Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns may have only just defeated one popular YouTuber this weekend at WWE's Crown Jewel when facing Logan Paul in the main event, but during the match, he took the time to call out some other names from the online space. The Tribal Chief had a headlock in place...
Axiom Set To Face Top WWE NXT Star Tomorrow Night
NXT UK alumni Axiom and JD McDonagh will renew their rivalry on the November 8 episode of "NXT" on USA Network. This will be the first meeting between the two in 15-months and their first ever encounter stateside. During their intense feud across the pond, the two superstars, then known as A-Kid and Jordan Devlin, competed in an epic 30-minute Iron Man match on the August 5, 2021 episode of "NXT UK." Despite falling behind early in the match, A-Kid emerged victorious 2-falls-to-1.
10 Bray Wyatt Matches That WWE Fans Will Always Remember
Debuting in a vignette on the May 27, 2013 episode of "Monday Night Raw," Bray Wyatt has been a force in the WWE for nearly a decade. Wyatt is a third-generation pro wrestler, the grandson of Blackjack Mulligan and son of Mike "I.R.S." Rotunda. This upbringing undoubtedly helped inspire the creativity Bray has unleashed in so many of the storylines and matches he's been involved with. His unique characters have been an interesting diversion from the heels we're used to seeing on WWE television, whether Bray is playing a bayou cult leader persona as the leader of the Wyatt Family, or the more recent combination of Firefly Funhouse host and his unstoppable alter ego The Fiend.
Backstage Update On Why MVP Missed WWE Crown Jewel
There is a reason behind WWE Superstar MVP not appearing at Saturday's Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fightful Select reports that MVP did not make the trip, because he's a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in Saudi Arabia. In a 2014 report from Human Rights Watch, Saudi Arabia introduced a series of laws that "defined atheists as terrorists."
Legendary Commentator Says Vince McMahon Stole Universal Title Idea
"The WWE Championship is coming to 'Smackdown'!" were the words a delighted John Bradshaw Layfield shouted on commentary following Dean Ambrose retaining the title in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at "Battleground" on July 24, 2016. The next night on "RAW," commissioner Stephanie McMahon and general manager Mick Foley announced the creation of a new heavyweight championship for the "RAW" brand. Named after the "WWE Universe," the new championship was called the WWE Universal Championship.
Bodhi Hayward Contemplates What WWE Wants From Him Following Release
Bodhi Hayward became most known as a member of Chase U on "WWE NXT." After reportedly having issues with his lack of progression and work ethic, Hayward was released from his contract. Although initially shocked from the release, Hayward — real name Brady Booker — recently reflected on his opportunity in WWE, and his potential next steps.
Tony Schiavone Hopes AEW Does More With This Recently Signed Talent
Making her All Elite Wrestling debut in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Renee Paquette made an incredible impact on night one, opening the show by introducing herself to the fans and taking on the on-screen role of backstage interviewer. Given her ties to current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as his wife, Paquette going to AEW was a no-brainer and a move that can only be viewed as a home run by the company since the day she left WWE and Moxley joined AEW.
