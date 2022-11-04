Read full article on original website
Nexstar Focused On The CW “Ratings, Revenue, And Profitability” As Network’s New Owner Posts Q3 Numbers
Nexstar grew revenue 9.7% for the September quarter to $1.29 billion for the three months ended in September, as the new CW owner cited growth in political advertising, distribution and digital revenue. Sales were shy of forecasts but profit was a beat, jumping to $287 million, or $7.30 a share, from $169 million, or $3.90. The stock was up 3.8% before the open. The big broadcaster closed its purchase of the CW Network on Sept. 30, the last day of the third quarter. It acquired a 75% stake from former co-owners Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global (which each retained 12.5%). Former...
Major crypto coins slide as jitters on FTX exchange rattle markets
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell heavily on Tuesday and the in-house token of major crypto exchange FTX slumped by almost a quarter as investors appeared to take fright at talk of pressure on FTX's financials.
