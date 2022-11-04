Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
opb.org
Fires beginning at Portland homeless camps double in three years
Nearly half of the fires in Portland in 2021 started near or at a homeless camp, with an average of six camp fires a day and the amount of total fires doubling over three years. Some of these fires spread to abandoned buildings, wooded areas and alleys, drawing growing concern from local residents and increasing the workload for Portland Fire & Rescue. These fires lead to people experiencing homelessness losing their homes and possessions. Natalie O’Neill is a freelance journalist based in Portland. She joins us to share how these fires are affecting the people living at these camps and the city itself.
opb.org
Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon
Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
opb.org
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on the city’s latest push to address street camping and homelessness
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler talked with Think Out Loud Monday about City Council’s vote last week to enforce its street camping ban and create mass campsites where people can get shelter and services. The plan would create six large city-approved camping sites, build 20,000 units of affordable housing, and allow Portland leaders to prohibit unsanctioned camping on city streets.
opb.org
In a first for him, Portland rapper Aminé takes stage at Oregon Symphony
Since releasing the hit 2016 single “Caroline,” Portland-born rapper Aminé has performed at Coachella, made political waves on “The Tonight Show,” earned a Grammy nomination and toured internationally. But he’s never performed at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. “I’ve done almost every venue in...
opb.org
On Election Day eve, Oregon’s turnout is more sluggish than past years
Oregonians are in no rush to vote this year, despite an election season that could profoundly reshape the state’s governance structure and representation in Congress. Whether the slow start means fewer people will actually vote this year than comparable cycles remains to be seen. This marks the first general election in which Oregonians have the ability to drop their ballot in the mail on Election Day and still see it count, thanks to a law passed in 2021.
opb.org
Lobbying and lawsuits: How ShotSpotter convinced Portland to spend big on gunshot detection
Your browser does not support the audio element. In the months after a community-led police oversight group’s July recommendation that Portland adopt ShotSpotter, a controversial technology claiming it can pinpoint gunfire in a neighborhood using acoustic devices, several news stories about the technology led to widespread community criticism. On...
opb.org
Portland officers fire weapons in incident that police say started with a vehicle fire
Portland police said a large emergency response in Southeast Portland Monday morning started when someone set a vehicle on fire. Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard with the Portland Police Bureau said a person started fighting with officers as they got to the scene near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Division Street. Officers fired shots at the man and he ran away, police said.
Comments / 0