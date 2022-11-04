Read full article on original website
No. 5 Baylor Bears Cruise to 117-53 in Season Opener Win
WACO, TEXAS — Today’s game had three goals: win, stay healthy, and run the fundamental stuff they’ve been drilling all offseason. The Baylor Bears accomplished all three of those goals with a 117-53 win over Mississippi Valley State. Baylor was led by Adam Flagler with 21 points on an efficient 6-9 shooting. His calm demeanor helped lift the Bears out of sluggish moments of the game. He also tallied 8 assists.
Instant Reaction: Baylor @ Oklahoma
After a tough fought game in Norman, the Baylor Bears are officially bowl eligible, knocking off the Oklahoma Sooners 38-35. It’s Baylor’s third win a row, their longest streak of the season, and their second win against Oklahoma in as many years, something the Bears hadn’t done since 2013/2014. Baylor is now 6-3, while Oklahoma falls to 5-4 on the season.
Oklahoma Football Q&A with Crimson & Cream Machine
To preview Baylor’s football game with Oklahoma, we sent a few questions to our sister SB Nation site, the Crimson & Cream Machine. Stephen Brown (@OUupdatedSB) was kind enough to answer! See what he had to say below, and check out our answers to their questions.
