Waco, TX

ourdailybears.com

No. 5 Baylor Bears Cruise to 117-53 in Season Opener Win

WACO, TEXAS — Today’s game had three goals: win, stay healthy, and run the fundamental stuff they’ve been drilling all offseason. The Baylor Bears accomplished all three of those goals with a 117-53 win over Mississippi Valley State. Baylor was led by Adam Flagler with 21 points on an efficient 6-9 shooting. His calm demeanor helped lift the Bears out of sluggish moments of the game. He also tallied 8 assists.
ourdailybears.com

Instant Reaction: Baylor @ Oklahoma

After a tough fought game in Norman, the Baylor Bears are officially bowl eligible, knocking off the Oklahoma Sooners 38-35. It’s Baylor’s third win a row, their longest streak of the season, and their second win against Oklahoma in as many years, something the Bears hadn’t done since 2013/2014. Baylor is now 6-3, while Oklahoma falls to 5-4 on the season.
ourdailybears.com

Oklahoma Football Q&A with Crimson & Cream Machine

To preview Baylor’s football game with Oklahoma, we sent a few questions to our sister SB Nation site, the Crimson & Cream Machine. Stephen Brown (⁦‪@OUupdatedSB‬⁩) was kind enough to answer! See what he had to say below, and check out our answers to their questions.
NORMAN, OK

