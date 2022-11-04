ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

South Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident. The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement.
The Associated Press

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry’s director of museums. Thanks to the mud that protected them, the two-dozen figurines and other bronze objects were found in a perfect state of conservation, bearing delicate facial features, inscriptions and rippled tunics. Alongside the figures were 5,000 coins in gold, silver and bronze, the ministry said. As evidence of the importance of the find, the ministry announced the construction of a new museum in the area to house the antiquities.
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Rise Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher early Tuesday morning as investors digest the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions and look ahead to the U.S. midterm elections. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.43% and the Topix was also 1.38% higher....
NBC San Diego

EU Says It Has Serious Concerns About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
The Associated Press

Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. So his country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty... It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow...

