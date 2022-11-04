Read full article on original website
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
"China has offered to buy all our debt, but we need to tread carefully," Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg.
South Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality
Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident. The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement.
NBC San Diego
Ex-Obama Advisor Says Global Events Are Overshadowing Climate Change Efforts: ‘We Are Not Acting Swiftly Enough'
"We are not acting swiftly enough, and the impacts and the danger [are] … overtaking our efforts," Alice Hill says. Hill, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama, made her comments during CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum. COP27, which is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is taking place...
NBC San Diego
100 Years After Tutankhamun Discovery, New Finds Reveal More of Ancient Egypt's Secrets
A century after the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb made headlines around the world, in the sweltering desert heat just outside Cairo, a small team is still making new finds in ancient Egypt. Digging layer by layer at the Saqqara site in Giza, moving earth one bucket at a time, archaeologists...
NBC San Diego
Jailed British-Egyptian Activist Escalates Hunger Strike by Refusing Water as COP27 Gets Underway
Amnesty International chief Agnes Callamard said on Sunday that authorities had less than three days to save Alaa Abdel-Fattah's life. The warning comes amid growing fears over the deteriorating health of one of Egypt's leading rights activists. The 40-year-old has stopped drinking water in a desperate attempt to push Egypt...
EU court sides with Fiat Chrysler in tax advantage case
The European Union's top court on Tuesday overturned a decision requiring automaker Fiat Chrysler to pay up to 30 million euros ($30 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg.
NBC San Diego
Brace for ‘Mass Attacks' on Power Grid, Zelenskyy Says; Kyiv's Residents Told to Prepare to Evacuate
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday night that Iranian drones, which Ukraine says Russia is using to attack its cities and energy networks, could be used to launch another barrage of attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
ROME (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry’s director of museums. Thanks to the mud that protected them, the two-dozen figurines and other bronze objects were found in a perfect state of conservation, bearing delicate facial features, inscriptions and rippled tunics. Alongside the figures were 5,000 coins in gold, silver and bronze, the ministry said. As evidence of the importance of the find, the ministry announced the construction of a new museum in the area to house the antiquities.
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Rise Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher early Tuesday morning as investors digest the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions and look ahead to the U.S. midterm elections. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.43% and the Topix was also 1.38% higher....
NBC San Diego
We're on a ‘Highway to Climate Hell,' UN Chief Guterres Says, Calling for a Global Phase-Out of Coal
"We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing," Antonio Guterres tells the COP27 climate change summit. "Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing, global temperatures keep rising, and our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible," he adds. "We are on a highway...
NBC San Diego
EU Says It Has Serious Concerns About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
Qatar's World Cup ambassador denounces homosexuality, says it is 'damage in the mind'
The comments were made in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF as the Qatar preps for the World Cup on November 20.
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. So his country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty... It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow...
