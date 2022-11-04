Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Oprah spotlights SC cake as one of her ‘favorite things’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - When it comes to desserts, South Carolina is home to one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorites. Winfrey’s annual “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list for 2022 includes a sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes in the Upstate. “I’ve highlighted some...
WIS-TV
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Voters across South Carolina are headed to the polls Tuesday and WIS has the latest developments. Are you looking for election results? Click the link here. The Associated Press has an interactive map that can be viewed at the link here. Want to know what you...
WIS-TV
Lt. Governor candidate Jessica Ethridge wins national endorsements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Representatives for Jessica Ethridge’s campaign for Lieutenant Governor say she’s been endorsed by Dr. Jo Jorgensen, a 2020 Presidential candidate, and Spike Cohen, a 2020 candidate for Vice President. Campaign representatives say Jorgensen finished third in the popular vote in 2020 with 1.9...
WIS-TV
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing toddler in Kentucky. The alert was issued for one-year-old Johnny Kirk, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the cancellation Saturday morning. Johnny was believed to...
WIS-TV
More than half a million South Carolinians vote early in the midterm elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) Nearly one in five eligible voters in South Carolina has already cast his or her ballot for this year’s midterms, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission. South Carolina currently has about 3.4 million eligible voters. 560,622 people...
WIS-TV
McMaster, Cunningham make final pitches to voters before Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Americans will head to the polls for the country’s midterm elections Tuesday, and at the top of the ballot for South Carolinians, voters will be determining who leads the state for the next four years as governor. They will have a choice between Republican incumbent Gov....
WIS-TV
SC gas prices climb 3.5 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.25, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.93 on Sunday while the...
WIS-TV
Record number of early voters ahead of SC general election
OFFICIALS SAY RSV CASES ARE AT BAY FLU CASES ARE STILL ON THE RISE. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Comments / 0