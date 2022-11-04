ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Oprah spotlights SC cake as one of her ‘favorite things’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - When it comes to desserts, South Carolina is home to one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorites. Winfrey’s annual “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list for 2022 includes a sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes in the Upstate. “I’ve highlighted some...
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Voters across South Carolina are headed to the polls Tuesday and WIS has the latest developments. Are you looking for election results? Click the link here. The Associated Press has an interactive map that can be viewed at the link here. Want to know what you...
Lt. Governor candidate Jessica Ethridge wins national endorsements

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Representatives for Jessica Ethridge’s campaign for Lieutenant Governor say she’s been endorsed by Dr. Jo Jorgensen, a 2020 Presidential candidate, and Spike Cohen, a 2020 candidate for Vice President. Campaign representatives say Jorgensen finished third in the popular vote in 2020 with 1.9...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing toddler in Kentucky. The alert was issued for one-year-old Johnny Kirk, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the cancellation Saturday morning. Johnny was believed to...
KENTUCKY STATE
SC gas prices climb 3.5 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 3.5 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.25, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.93 on Sunday while the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

