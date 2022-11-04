ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Income inequality in Oregon; Shakespeare Festival director gets support; salmon left to rot near Cascade Locks

Income inequality in Oregon reached a record during the pandemic. In 2020, income inequality broke state records, according to Oregon tax data. The median income of Oregonians fell and the top 1% of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, saw average gains of over 11%. Josh Lehner, an economist with the state, said preliminary data shows an even larger gap in 2021. But Lehner said income inequality may now be lessening, as the stock market cools and raises for the lowest earners outpace inflation. (Nathan Wilk/KLCC)
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
travelyouman.com

The 12 Best Camping Campgrounds On The Oregon Coast

The Oregon coast is dotted with fantastic campsites, breathtaking ocean views, and gorgeous coastal attractions. Camping areas along the seaside welcome RV owners, tent campers, and hikers or bikers who arrive by powerful mode of transportation. The majority of the top coastal camping locations are managed by Oregon State Parks....
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon officials and growers promote state’s ag and food products in S. Korea and Japan trip

Last month, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown spent nearly two weeks leading a trade mission to South Korea and Japan promoting Oregon’s agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and other industries. According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Japan and South Korea are the state’s second and third largest export markets for the state’s agriculture and food products, and generated $600 million in sales last year. Oregon is also the only state in the U.S. allowed to sell fresh blueberries in South Korea. Joining us are two members of the agriculture trade delegation that recently returned from Asia. Theresa Yoshioka is the international trade manager for the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Ellie Norris is the vice-chair of the Oregon Blueberry Commission and the owner of Norris Farms, a 650-acre blueberry farm in Umpqua.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years

Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
KTVZ

Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes

ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon

Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

All this wet weather to improve drought in parts of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Experts say the wet and cooler November that parts of Oregon are seeing is expected to improve drought conditions. "With the current drought, what we are forecasting is that with these rains that we are having, that most places in Oregon will see improving drought conditions or complete removal of the drought by January," said Treena Jensen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE

