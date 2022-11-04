Read full article on original website
Weekday Wrap: Income inequality in Oregon; Shakespeare Festival director gets support; salmon left to rot near Cascade Locks
Income inequality in Oregon reached a record during the pandemic. In 2020, income inequality broke state records, according to Oregon tax data. The median income of Oregonians fell and the top 1% of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, saw average gains of over 11%. Josh Lehner, an economist with the state, said preliminary data shows an even larger gap in 2021. But Lehner said income inequality may now be lessening, as the stock market cools and raises for the lowest earners outpace inflation. (Nathan Wilk/KLCC)
Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country
Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
The 12 Best Camping Campgrounds On The Oregon Coast
The Oregon coast is dotted with fantastic campsites, breathtaking ocean views, and gorgeous coastal attractions. Camping areas along the seaside welcome RV owners, tent campers, and hikers or bikers who arrive by powerful mode of transportation. The majority of the top coastal camping locations are managed by Oregon State Parks....
Oregon officials and growers promote state’s ag and food products in S. Korea and Japan trip
Last month, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown spent nearly two weeks leading a trade mission to South Korea and Japan promoting Oregon’s agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and other industries. According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Japan and South Korea are the state’s second and third largest export markets for the state’s agriculture and food products, and generated $600 million in sales last year. Oregon is also the only state in the U.S. allowed to sell fresh blueberries in South Korea. Joining us are two members of the agriculture trade delegation that recently returned from Asia. Theresa Yoshioka is the international trade manager for the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Ellie Norris is the vice-chair of the Oregon Blueberry Commission and the owner of Norris Farms, a 650-acre blueberry farm in Umpqua.
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
Three Sea Turtles Rescued on Oregon Coast Beaches in Two Weeks (Video), One Dies
(Oregon Coast) – It is once again the season for cold-stunned sea turtles along the Oregon coast, and marine experts want beachgoers to keep an eye out for them. (Photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium) Three stranded and injured sea turtles were found along the Oregon coast in the last...
Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years
Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes
ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon
Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
Data shows many Oregon and Washington voters have not returned their ballots
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Exactly 36% of Oregon voters have turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections and nearly 32% of all Washington voters have returned their ballots, according to the Sec. of State’s offices for Washington and Oregon. The Washington Sec. of State’s statistics were last...
A tight congressional race in Oregon could signal the breadth of the GOP's reach
The contest in Oregon's new 6th Congressional District, once a blue stronghold, was recently rated a "toss-up" amid GOP gains.
Record Rains Pummel Oregon, and Wind Drives a Houseboat Across State Lines
An “atmospheric river” flowed over Portland yesterday, pouring over 2 inches of water on parts of the city. The National Weather Service called it a “record rainfall day.” The 4 inches dropped in Astoria on Nov. 4 doubled its previous daily record. Portland tied its previous mark—1.87 inches—set in 1969.
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
All this wet weather to improve drought in parts of Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Experts say the wet and cooler November that parts of Oregon are seeing is expected to improve drought conditions. "With the current drought, what we are forecasting is that with these rains that we are having, that most places in Oregon will see improving drought conditions or complete removal of the drought by January," said Treena Jensen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland.
Oregon’s rural counties have returned a higher share of ballots than more urban ones
Ballots are still trickling in before Election Day, and will continue to do so after. But voters in primarily rural counties have returned a much higher percentage.
HP says it will bring jobs back to Corvallis from overseas if it gets CHIPS Act money
HP Inc. says it’s planning to bring some manufacturing jobs back to Oregon if it lands a share of the federal money Congress allocated last summer for the semiconductor industry. “The CHIPS Act gives us an opportunity to look at ways we can bring back some of the investments...
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
Yes, we’re still changing the clocks. Checking in on Oregon’s quest for permanent daylight saving time
On Sunday, the annual occasion of “falling back” will occur at 2 a.m. for Oregonians, as the clocks switch from daylight saving time back to standard time. But the state is trying to stop the practice. In June 2019, Oregon took the first step toward eliminating the time...
