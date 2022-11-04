Last month, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown spent nearly two weeks leading a trade mission to South Korea and Japan promoting Oregon’s agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and other industries. According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Japan and South Korea are the state’s second and third largest export markets for the state’s agriculture and food products, and generated $600 million in sales last year. Oregon is also the only state in the U.S. allowed to sell fresh blueberries in South Korea. Joining us are two members of the agriculture trade delegation that recently returned from Asia. Theresa Yoshioka is the international trade manager for the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Ellie Norris is the vice-chair of the Oregon Blueberry Commission and the owner of Norris Farms, a 650-acre blueberry farm in Umpqua.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO