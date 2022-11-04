The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Monday morning with shares of Walgreens Boots and McDonald's leading the way for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 145 points, or 0.4%, higher, as shares of Walgreens Boots and McDonald's are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Walgreens Boots's shares have climbed $1.84 (5.0%) while those of McDonald's have risen $3.13 (1.1%), combining for a roughly 33-point boost for the Dow. Visa JPMorgan Chase and Boeing are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

1 DAY AGO