ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

NC man accused of sexually exploiting minor, secret peeping, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8bo5_0iyc0TRf00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man faces multiple charges after being arrested on Thursday and charged with sexually exploiting a minor and secret peeping, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Officers executed a search warrant on Allred Road with help from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Man charged with having pipe bomb, multiple improvised explosives sent ‘concerning’ letters to police, sheriff: Eden Police Department

The search resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Jacob Leonard. He was charged with three counts of secret peeping and ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Leonard is in the Davidson County Jail under a $510,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

NC man accused of using hospitalized mother’s credit cards

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man faces multiple felony charges after using his hospitalized mother’s credit cards, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, Oct. 20, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit responded to Holly Brook Drive in Burlington to investigate a report of exploitation of an elder. […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Queen City News

Grand Jury hands down indictments for NC family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. On Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about the case and they returned a total of nineteen indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy