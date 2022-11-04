NC man accused of sexually exploiting minor, secret peeping, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man faces multiple charges after being arrested on Thursday and charged with sexually exploiting a minor and secret peeping, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.
Officers executed a search warrant on Allred Road with help from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.Man charged with having pipe bomb, multiple improvised explosives sent ‘concerning’ letters to police, sheriff: Eden Police Department
The search resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Jacob Leonard. He was charged with three counts of secret peeping and ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Leonard is in the Davidson County Jail under a $510,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 1