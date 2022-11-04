Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WITN
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76, City of Gold on New Bern Ave. investigated by forensics team after crime in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both the Raleigh Police Department and a forensics team have taped off the area between Zack’s Gas 76 and City of Gold in Raleigh on Monday night. The two stores, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, are taped off by law enforcement as they investigate suspicious activity, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
cbs17
1 shot at Sheetz in Louisburg; 2 detained in ‘possible self-defense’ incident
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Sheetz on Sunday night that injured a Henderson man. At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the store on South Bickett Boulevard and found 27-year-old Brandon Blanchard in the store suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
2 NC deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife: Sheriff
An armed man was inside the gas station causing a disturbance and deputies were sent to the scene.
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
cbs17
Robbery a possible motive in shooting that injured 3 in a Wayne County home, sheriff says
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County Sheriff’s detectives said that an early Monday morning triple shooting may have stemmed from a robbery. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Jake Drive in Dudley around 1:35 a.m. where they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.
cbs17
ShotSpotter signals shots fired near Wayne County courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County’s ShotSpotter tipped off police to several gunshots that were fired near the county courthouse on Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to an area near the Wayne County Courthouse after hearing gunshots. Shortly after responding, ShotSpotter sent officers to the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
jocoreport.com
4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision
FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
cbs17
23-year-old Durham man dies after motorcycle collides with pick-up truck
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a motor-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of North Roxboro Street. Joseph Paul Normand Cutlip, 23, was traveling southbound on his 1987 Harley Davidson when...
cbs17
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
cbs17
Southern Pines woman stabbed boyfriend during an argument, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines woman was arrested after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing, police said. Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue in response to a reported domestic disturbance, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found the male...
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
cbs17
2 wanted after Clayton shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, police say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton officials said Monday they are looking for two suspects after a Circle K and two other stores were riddled by gunfire during a shootout last week. On Thursday, shortly before 5 a.m., Clayton police responded to a shots fired call at the Circle K...
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
police1.com
N.C. detention corporal dies from complications related to training injury
PINETOPS, N.C. — A sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a detention corporal who died from complications related to a training injury. Gregory Horne, Sr., 57, who served with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for over seven years, died on Sept. 25. According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Horne jumped a 4-foot fence in Aug. and fractured his knee when he landed. He succumbed to a fatal pulmonary embolism as a result of inactivity while he recovered from his injury.
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
WRAL
The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ served at BBQ restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman called the police to report a restaurant serving “pink meat,” despite the restaurant’s assurances that smoked meat appears pink, even when cooked. In a 911 call obtained by WHNS, the woman can be heard saying to the operator, “They’re saying that...
