WITN

Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

ShotSpotter signals shots fired near Wayne County courthouse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County’s ShotSpotter tipped off police to several gunshots that were fired near the county courthouse on Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to an area near the Wayne County Courthouse after hearing gunshots. Shortly after responding, ShotSpotter sent officers to the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision

FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

2 wanted after Clayton shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton officials said Monday they are looking for two suspects after a Circle K and two other stores were riddled by gunfire during a shootout last week. On Thursday, shortly before 5 a.m., Clayton police responded to a shots fired call at the Circle K...
CLAYTON, NC
police1.com

N.C. detention corporal dies from complications related to training injury

PINETOPS, N.C. — A sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a detention corporal who died from complications related to a training injury. Gregory Horne, Sr., 57, who served with the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for over seven years, died on Sept. 25. According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Horne jumped a 4-foot fence in Aug. and fractured his knee when he landed. He succumbed to a fatal pulmonary embolism as a result of inactivity while he recovered from his injury.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
