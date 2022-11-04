Read full article on original website
Related
BioNTech earnings drop but forecast for vaccine income grows
BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported that third-quarter earnings are close to half what they were a year earlier. The German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains in September. The company said Monday that […]
EV startup Arrival warns of going concern risks
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA on Tuesday warned it may not have enough cash to keep its business going next year and said it would explore all options to deal with the funding crunch.
Emerging markets see Oct portfolio inflows but investors rethink China -IIF
(Reuters) - Emerging markets enjoyed in October their second strongest month of portfolio inflows this year, though China suffered another bout of outflows with investors rethinking their exposure to the country, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said.
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
"China has offered to buy all our debt, but we need to tread carefully," Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg.
Comments / 0