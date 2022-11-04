Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis women’s soccer gets 5th straight NCAA Tournament assignment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA tournament for the 5th straight year. The team will play at Atlantic 10 Champion Saint Louis at a date and time to be determined. Saint Louis is 20-1 and winners of 18 straight. The...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers Women fall to Columbia 77-69 in season opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Basketball team lost their season opener 77-69 to Columbia at home Monday night. The Tigers led 18-9 after the first quarter, but Columbia took control from there. The Lions outscored Memphis 27-15 in the fourth quarter to walk away with the...
actionnews5.com
Tigers tight end up for Mackey Award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn was named one of nine semifinalists for the 2022 John Mackey Award, the Friends of John Mackey announced on Tuesday. The Mackey Award is given annually to the best collegiate tight end. Prieskorn was joined on the semifinalist list...
actionnews5.com
COGIC convocation returns to the Bluff City for the first time in over 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of church members are on their way to Memphis for an annual event -- the 114th COGIC Convocation. This event returns to Memphis for the first time in over a decade. The Church of God in Christ, or COGIC, has held this Holy Convocation for...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the ‘Thank you for your Service’ luncheon happening at 11 a.m. November 10th at the guest house at Graceland Hotel.
actionnews5.com
Miss. murder suspect captured in Memphis by U.S Marshals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder and a felony charge for evading arrest. The Drew (Mississippi) Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, 23-year-old Stanely Self on Oct. 6 with the assistance of the U.S Marshal Gulf Coastal Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) in Oxford, Mississippi, to help locate Self. The GCRFTF then requested assistance from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis, after receiving information that Self was in the area.
actionnews5.com
Digital Exclusive: Expert shares Mid-South rental trends
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research from Rent shows prices dropping nationally. “The dips we’re seeing are from October numbers and so that’s right in line with when those rents start to drop,” said Jon Leckie of Rent. “So, hopefully rent will continue to sort of drop or at least moderate through the cooler months and then we’ll see what the housing market is doing in the spring and summer to see if those rents come back up or if they kind of continue to flatten out.”
actionnews5.com
Developers warn city leaders after Grand Hyatt hotel deal falls through
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis needs a convention center hotel, no one is disputing that fact, but building one is proving difficult. The proposed Grand Hyatt that was to be part of the One Beale project downtown is now a no-go. And, the developer of the project has issued a warning to City leaders.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis man fatally shot by passing motorist on I-40
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after a driver was shot by a passing motorist on I-40 Monday night in West Memphis. Yasmon Lewis, 21, was rushed to a Memphis hospital where he later died. ASP says he was shot on I-40 near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
actionnews5.com
Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Streetdog Foundation is gearing up for its 10th annual Howl at the Moon Party set for November 12 at The Warehouse located at 36 East GE Patterson Avenue. Kent Pafford with the Streetdog Foundation joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to...
actionnews5.com
Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are pleading for Arkansas residents to approve recreational marijuana in the state. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and District Attorney Frederick Agee of District 28 say this measure will allow Arkansas law enforcement and those in Tennessee to focus on the real problem — violent crime.
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian hit on North Hollywood St.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating after a pedestrian was hit on North Hollywood Street. A man was struck in Hyde Park and taken to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, said police. MPD has one person detained.
actionnews5.com
Southwest Tenn. Community College to host job fair with over 100 positions available
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, with 149 open positions for Memphians in search of a job. The job fair will take place on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Union Avenue Campus Parish Building at 737 Union Avenue in Memphis.
actionnews5.com
North Miss. dispensaries prepare to stock their shelves with medical cannabis
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Kathleen Self and her partners with Evergreen Dispensary just got the keys to their building last week. A lot of patience went into getting their soon-to-be dispensary just off Highway 6 in Batesville. “This particular building had to be annexed in, so we had to wait...
actionnews5.com
2 hospitalized after shooting on Waterside Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday morning on Waterside Drive. Memphis Police Department says one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition the other is non-critical. This investigation is ongoing.
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story focusing in on the state of the One Beale project. Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps --...
actionnews5.com
Man held on $250k bond for shooting at FedEx facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man was arrested for shooting a co-worker at a FedEx facility after a heated argument. The Nov. 2nd shooting began after an argument between the 24-year-old, Jalen Hamilton and 31-year-old, Morris William. On Nov. 7th, police interviewed Hamilton and he stated that William...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed outside Hickory Ridge Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been killed after a shooting took place outside the Hickory Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. At 3:31 p.m., police responded to 6133 Winchester Road where a man was found dead on the scene. The number of suspects is unknown, but police say the shooter(s)...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed near Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting Monday night at a business on Tchulahoma Road. Memphis Police Department says the shooting happened at 10:21 p.m. at 4625 Tchulahoma Road near Shelby Drive. The victim died on the scene. No suspect information is available at this time.
actionnews5.com
13-year-old injured after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl injured Wednesday morning. MPD says officers responded to the shooting on Lewier Street in Frayser at 4:59 a.m. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. MPD says no...
