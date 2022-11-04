Read full article on original website
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes Forward
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
USPS Suspends Service In This Area
UAB’s Jordan “Jelly” Walker drops 38 points in season-opening win
The greater college basketball world is on notice as Jordan “Jelly” Walker casually dropped 38 points to open the 2022-2023 season. “It doesn’t really surprise me because I know I can score,” Walker said. “I’m happy to get a win with this new group of guys to start the season off.”
Instant Analysis: UAB rallies in 4th quarter; falls in second overtime
That’s the season-long thought process when it concerns the impotence of the UAB football team and more evidence to support that claim came in overtime fashion. The Blazers rallied in the final frame but the comeback fell short in a 44-38 double-overtime loss to UTSA, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
Alabama basketball vs Longwood live score updates, analysis
It’s finally time for the No. 21 Alabama men’s basketball team to open the 2022-23 season. A visit from Longwood, who played in last’s NCAA tournament, is up first for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. This will be a long-anticipated debut for star freshman Brandon Miller...
New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win
The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
A deeper look at what’s missing with this Alabama football team
With three regular-season games to play, Alabama has practically no shot at an eighth playoff trip in the first nine years under this format. Taking the podium Monday after the second loss in three games, Nick Saban touched on what led the Crimson Tide to this moment. The 32-31 loss...
What now? Alabama players explain motivational source after 2nd loss
This Alabama football team woke up to a completely unfamiliar reality Monday morning. It’s been 12 years since any Crimson Tide locker room faced the final three regular-season games without any realistic path to the ultimate goal in the College Football Playoff. So, what now?. This has been a...
Nick Saban: ‘People have kind of written us off’ after Alabama’s second loss
Alabama is not mathematically out of the SEC West race with three conferences games remaining, but the situation is beyond dire after Saturday’s overtime loss to LSU. Two losses have spelled the end of any team’s national championship hopes in the College Football Playoff era, which means Alabama is almost certainly playing for a spot in a non-playoff bowl game at this point.
Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M
The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
What Saban said about Alabama coaching, blame and motivation moving forward
Nick Saban is set to meet with reporters at noon Monday in his regularly scheduled news conference. There should be plenty to discuss following Alabama’s second loss of the season, a 32-31 overtime game at LSU. Here’s a rundown of what he said. See the video above for his...
This week in 1982, an Alabama sports writer did the unthinkable … or at least people thought he did
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines when signs first began to appear that Bryant’s program might be slipping and when rumors began in earnest that he might soon retire.
Alabama football’s 5 toughest losses of the Nick Saban era
It doesn’t happen often, so when an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban loses a game, it seems like all of college football stands still. Fans rush their home fields, insist the death of the dynasty and bask in the glory of SEC chaos, while the Crimson Tide enter a catatonic state with no interest in the goings-on of an outside world.
How much do Alabama’s coordinators impact a game? Nick Saban answers
Play-calling is a popular talk-radio topic whenever Alabama has lost a game over Nick Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa, and there is no denying the fan rancor that has surrounded offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. It existed before Alabama’s overtime loss Saturday to LSU, and...
rolltide.com
Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season Against Alabama A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday, hosting Alabama A&M at Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. Alabama A&M: Monday, Nov. 7 – 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. How To Follow. Fans can watch Monday's game on SECNetwork+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play)...
How Saban responded when asked to evaluate Bill O’Brien, Alabama offense
It’s hard to miss the criticism facing the Alabama offense coming off its second loss in three games. A lack of playmakers in the passing game and inconsistencies running the ball have been season-long themes. Now the Crimson Tide finds itself outside the early-November playoff conversation for the first time in the nine years of its existence.
Nick Saban: ‘Not really fair’ to hold players to past Alabama expectations
A run of six national championships in 15 seasons is the product of the “Alabama standard” that Nick Saban has spoken about himself and is part of fans’ lexicon. But aspirations for a seventh title that accompanied Saban’s 16th season in Tuscaloosa were largely extinguished Saturday night in Baton Rouge, and on Monday, Saban was asked what the team needed to do to return to the program’s well-known standard.
Another chaotic scene as Alabama rushed to locker room as LSU fans stormed field
In a chaotic scene not quite unfamiliar at this point, the Alabama football team lost in dramatic fashion as a hostile environment quickly got up close and personal. The 32-31 loss to LSU on Saturday night saw thousands pour from the Tiger Stadium seats to the field as the Crimson Tide again had to exit the field through traffic. Police said there were fan arrests in the madness, the second time in less than a month when a field storming followed an Alabama road loss.
Paul Finebaum ‘shocked’ Nick Saban puts up with coordinators: His ‘worst coaching job in 15 years’
Two days after the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season, Paul Finebaum called out Nick Saban’s ability to coach, re-iterated the window is closing and questioned whether we are in the midst of a dynasty. And, it’s only Monday. In a guest appearance on...
Scarbinsky: After fall in Death Valley, time to check the pulse on Bama’s dynasty
Bryce Young deserves better. Even after playing one of the lesser overall games of his splendiferous Alabama career, he went to the sideline for the final time with his team in the lead, but he is now destined to be the best quarterback of the Nick Saban era to not win a national championship as a starter.
Birmingham, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
