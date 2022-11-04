ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

BioNTech earnings drop but forecast for vaccine income grows

BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported that third-quarter earnings are close to half what they were a year earlier. The German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting omicron strains in September. The company said Monday that […]
Reuters

EV startup Arrival warns of going concern risks

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA on Tuesday warned it may not have enough cash to keep its business going next year and said it would explore all options to deal with the funding crunch.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
181K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy