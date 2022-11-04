After whatever happened in Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Syracuse Orange are now 6-3 on the season. It’s a record that is more impressive than was expected, and frankly well ahead of where the oddsmakers had us. But three consecutive losses after six straight wins is enough to cause some hesitancy in the fanbase. The Orange look to get back on track this weekend against the Florida State Seminoles, a team historically the better, bigger and faster than the Orange in an 8pm kickoff from the JMA Dome.

