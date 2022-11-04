Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange open as 6.5 point underdogs against Florida State
After whatever happened in Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Syracuse Orange are now 6-3 on the season. It’s a record that is more impressive than was expected, and frankly well ahead of where the oddsmakers had us. But three consecutive losses after six straight wins is enough to cause some hesitancy in the fanbase. The Orange look to get back on track this weekend against the Florida State Seminoles, a team historically the better, bigger and faster than the Orange in an 8pm kickoff from the JMA Dome.
thecomeback.com
College sports world mourns loss of iconic Syracuse AD
While the Big East Conference is no longer the college athletics powerhouse that it was in the 1980s and 1990s, it might not have existed in the first place if not for the efforts of John “Jake” Crouthamel. The former Syracuse athletic director, who held that role from 1977 to 2005, died Monday at 84 years old, per Dartmouth Athletics.
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Futbol, football, and basketball
The Syracuse Orange lost to Pitt, the Bills lost to the Jets, our pets heads are falling off! But it’s ok, we’re having a good time. In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... Levante Johnson appreciate post. (We watch the final minutes of...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: this is why we told you to enjoy 6-0
The Syracuse Orange once again failed to show up for a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers. A terrible 3rd-down play call early spoiled the best chance the Orange had to score a touchdown on the day and Pat Narduzzi got to enjoy an ugly, ugly win. So now the Orange...
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Lehigh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team begins the new season in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night against Lehigh. Tip time is 8 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service. […]
Jarveon Howard scores OT TD, reaches 1,000 rushing yards (how Syracuse football transfers fared)
Former Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime as Alcorn State rallied to beat Prairie View 23-16 in overtime on Friday. Howard rushed 29 times for 125 yards, and put the Braves on top for good when he took it in from the 2 on the opening possession of overtime.
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: #22 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1) vs Pitt Panthers (4-4, 1-3)
The Syracuse Orange are hoping to stop their two-game losing streak today when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. We don’t know the status of Garrett Shrader so let’s hope this isn’t another Syracuse season side-tracked by an injury to their starting QB. As you get ready...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball: What to Watch for vs. Stony Brook and Lehigh
A two-for-one special? What a way to start off basketball season for the Syracuse Orange. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will make their season debuts at home today in the JMA Wireless Dome. The women’s team will be up first, taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball vs. Lehigh: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (0-0) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-0) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Syracuse is a big favorite as the DraftKings Line gives the Orange -19 over Lehigh to start the season. TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN) Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 4-0, Syracuse. Current...
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s season opener vs. Lehigh
The 121st season in Syracuse Orange men’s basketball history began with a victory as Jim Boeheim officially earned win 999 (read: 1,100). Syracuse handled Lehigh inside the JMA Wireless Dome by a final score of 90-72. The seniors and Judah Mintz paced Syracuse in the season opener. After making...
localsyr.com
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Syracuse hits 80 degrees in November - third time on record
Syracuse, N.Y. — While it may be fall, Syracuse hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday - the third time on record of the city being 80 degrees in November. At 12:54 Sunday the temperature went up to 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This is only the third time on record that the temperature reached 80 in Syracuse in November, according to the National Weather Service. Record keeping started in 1902 according to the National Weather Service.
Take 5 lottery winner in Homer
Yesterday, a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at Joe's Kwik Marts in Homer, New York.
Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
Comments / 0