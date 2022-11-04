ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Cop27 is here and the climate crisis is daunting but here’s the key to tackling it – cheer up | Isabel Losada

By Isabel Losada
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiLu0_0iybzwLx00

My dear fellow environmentalists,

With the Cop27 summit about to be begin, can we please think about how we talk about the climate crisis? The scale of it is there to see – it can’t be missed – but haven’t we read enough books and attended enough events where we are told, once again, about the historic causes of the problem, the intransigent complexity of the problem and the inevitable worsening of the problem? Given a little more time, I swear that most speakers would detail the length, depth and height of the problem. It is depressing. It doesn’t help. Please stop.

I sit at these events – pen and notebook in hand – listening for solutions. Not long ago, I sat through a talk about biodiversity loss. At the end of it, a member of the audience, who was obviously feeling as frustrated as I was, asked rather desperately, “But what can we do ?” “Conversation,” the speaker suggested. I didn’t write this down.

I know that the problem is serious; I’ve read (most of) the IPCC report , and listened to the podcasts – all reminding me that this is an emergency. But don’t most people know this now? It is beginning to feel as if we are running around shouting, “Smoking is bad for you!” We know. Gloom and hopelessness are not great motivators and too many environmentalists have almost given up. People are so relieved when I tell them I have a pragmatic, life-enriching approach.

Call me a misguided optimist, but I believe that the changes we make can, and are, making a difference. So if you are giving a talk or writing about the environment, don’t waste the opportunity to give people specific actions they can each take. Here are some:

Be a little bit activist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZeZ3_0iybzwLx00
Climate activists in London in June 2022. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

We know that individual change isn’t enough and we have to lobby the most heinous polluters, too. You don’t have to glue yourself to the road if you don’t want to. But find a form of activism that works for you. One person told me: “I loved sitting in the summer sunshine at Balcombe during the anti-fracking campaign.” And of course – they won eventually. There is no fracking in Sussex. The prime minister, Rishi Sunak – who is finally, reluctantly, heading to Cop27 – says no fracking on his watch .

Personally, I love drumming with a samba band if there is some environmental action going on. Everyone loves the band. One year, even the police got into trouble for dancing. So don’t do nothing. Just find activism that you enjoy.

We do need to be radical. We need to change the way that we live – in every way. It’s about living lives that are designed to support the Earth. And it can be done in ways that enhance our lives too. Life is short and we have a planet to save.

Leave your high street bank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7FAm_0iybzwLx00
Triodos Bank is one of two main funders of the Hoprigshiels community windfarm. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Your loyalty is misplaced. They don’t have their lending and investment portfolio in the public domain and are almost certainly supporting the fossil fuel industry. Move to Triodos Bank which is transparent and which won best ethical financial provider at the Best Bank awards.

Other banks with a reasonable ethical policy are the Cumberland Building Society, Monzo, Nationwide and Starling.

Wear the clothes you already have

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZJBY_0iybzwLx00

Radical, huh? Get creative. Learn to sew, mend and celebrate your clothes. You have enough clothes already.

Live simply. Live with less. It’s much more peaceful. And cheaper.

Take no national flights and give up the car

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAG5p_0iybzwLx00

I have a friend who has given up her car and bought a cargo bike. She cycles her two children to school. They ride with their dog. They wave at passersby in all weathers. They all love it.

Take one international flight every other year – a holiday. Frequent flyers are the problem, not families going on holiday once year or less.

Fall in love with nature

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1c6g_0iybzwLx00

It’s well established that being in nature supports our mental health. Even a window box lifts our hearts and is also loved by pollinators. Composting is a mystical black art. You take waste and make life.

If you don’t have a garden, find a friend who does and help them.

Buy UK-grown food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nI5r_0iybzwLx00

This is the one thing people all across the political spectrum agree on. With the money you save from not shopping, buy organic food for the sake of biodiversity and your health. Seasonal eating is the best adventure.

Find a delivery box of local organic seasonal food. Even if you still eat meat learn how to make delicious vegan meals with colour. Grow your own herbs and spices.

Remove plastic from your home completely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATUYM_0iybzwLx00

Let’s be radical and not just ditch single-use plastic. Fossil fuel companies spend millions trying to sell us plastic crap we don’t need.

I appreciate that plastic is important in medicine, but in our homes? No thanks. Handmade items created with love are much more sensuous and life enhancing.

Support what works

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1Vdm_0iybzwLx00
A Client Earth poster from a campaign in 2017. Photograph: Client Earth/PA

Support the Fossil Fuel Non Proliferation Treaty or Rewilding Britain or Stop Ecocide or Client Earth or the RSPB – enjoy choosing.

The point is to support some humans that you know are doing good work.

Become an expert in your home energy supply

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cf7Jr_0iybzwLx00
Solar panels on houses in Southwark, London. Photograph: Alamy

Normally, I recommend moving to one of the three most ethical sustainable energy companies, which according to Ethical Consumer magazine are GEUK, Good Energy and Ecotricity. But because of the energy crisis everyone has to stay where they are for a while. So what can we do about the outrageous profits and moral bankruptcy of the energy companies? Don’t use their energy.

If you can afford to, it is time to install solar panels. If you can’t do this, fill your kettle from a mug: we use a lot of energy in our homes overfilling our kettles and boiling them nine times a day. Switch everything off. Use hot-water bottles. Hang heavy curtains in winter and if you really want to be radical – learn about the health benefits of cold showers. Seriously. They are exhilarating. They wake you up.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tell us: has the climate crisis forced you to move?

Natural disasters force an average of 21.5 million people around the world to leave their homes each year, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees – a figure that is expected to grow as the climate emergency intensifies. Meanwhile, a recent survey found that nearly a third of...
The Guardian

Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series

Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
The Guardian

Aaron Carter was the millennium’s bubblegum bad boy – and the victim of a rapacious music industry

Aaron Carter was just 34 when he died on Saturday, yet he seemed to have lived more lives than most. The singer, and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, started performing at seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997, when he was just nine years old. By 13 he had three bestselling albums under his belt and a slot supporting Britney Spears on tour during the height of her fame.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

White women have been voting against their (reproductive) interests for years

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. ‘The elephant in the room is white and female’. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have “significantly shifted” their support from Democrats to Republicans amid “rising concerns over the economy and inflation”. The Journal found that white suburban women “now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal‘s August poll”.
The Guardian

The moment I knew: ‘Being with Lola felt instinctive – like breathing’

Lola and I were in our early 20s, and we’d been together for about three months. It had become routine for us to crisscross Melbourne, travelling between Lola’s place in Northcote in the inner north and to my base in Bayside in the southern suburbs. To see each other we needed to sit for stupid lengths of time in Melbourne traffic.
The Guardian

Margaret Herrington obituary

My mother, Margaret Herrington, who has died aged 75, was a literacy tutor and academic who promoted a better understanding of dyslexia. She started working life as a lecturer in further education colleges in Leicester, but spent much of her early career (1977-90) as an adult literacy tutor on the tough estates in the city. She combined this with setting up adult literacy conferences and courses in the Midlands.
The Guardian

I learned so much about life and love from my cat that when she died I had her freeze-dried…

I am a proud Cat Lady. When my beloved Siamese of 16 years died in 2020, I realised immediately that I couldn’t live productively without a cat. I was 41 and had had her since I was 24, my entire adult life until that point. I not only mourned Lilu, but I craved the endorphin hit of feeling fur against my skin. The comforting way she’d walk across me in my sleep, waking me multiple times in the night, more so towards the end, than my very young children. I longed for the affection she offered my ankles as I filled her bowl, the endless hours I’d spent alone as a writer with her next to me, curled up in a ball, ready for me to bury my face into her when the frustration of a blank page became too much to bear.
The Guardian

French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admits to abusing 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

One of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church has admitted abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and announced his withdrawal from his religious duties. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard issued a written statement on Monday after a report issued last year revealed a “massive phenomenon” of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the French Catholic Church.
The Guardian

The Guardian

496K+
Followers
113K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy