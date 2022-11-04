PALO ALTO -- A wave of home burglaries has swept over Palo Alto in the last month with the suspects targeting unoccupied residences during the dinner hours.Palo Alto police said there have been 11 burglaries fitting the description since October 9. The suspects break into the homes while the residents are away and then steal jewelry and other valuables."The trend indicates the crimes are occurring in unoccupied homes between 7 and 9 p.m., often on Friday and Saturday nights, in multiple neighborhoods of town, usually with entry being made via smashing glass doors in rear yards," police said in a...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO