San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing Costs
Housing costs in major cities have surged in recent years with residents of many cities experiencing 20- to nearly 50% increases in both rent and home prices. Even in a downturn, there’s not much escape for anyone who needs a place to live.
In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path
Joseph Vejar didn’t believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting good news. “I was waiting for... The post In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path appeared first on San José Spotlight.
ksro.com
RSV Cases Increasing in Bay Area Hospitals
Emergency rooms across the Bay area are sounding the alarm. More hospitals are overflowing with children suffering from RSV and other respiratory viruses. In fact, locations in San Francisco and Oakland have treated the highest number of sick kids recently than in the past five years, with ICUs now at capacity and beds all full. Doctors say the youngest patients are being hit much harder than COVID, calling this their pandemic.
postnewsgroup.com
As Oakland Rent Strike at 3rd Avenue Building Continues, Management Hires Armed Guards
Since tenants living in the ReNew on Merritt building on 1130 3rd Ave. in Oakland started collectively withholding rent, management has hired armed guards. Rent-striking tenants say they are facing “harassment,” while management has said they hired the armed guards due to “threats” from tenants. Alexandra...
SFist
ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases
An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
Bomb squad deems ‘suspicious device’ safe at San Jose thrift store
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police units and a bomb squad responded to the scene of a suspicious device at a thrift store in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. The device was found at the Salvation Army at 702 West Taylor Street in San Jose. As of 1:39 p.m. SJPD […]
Fernandez: Why hospitality workers are standing with Lisa Gillmor
As Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor seeks re-election, the housekeepers, cooks and servers of UNITE HERE Local 19 are standing with her, because she has stood with us. If you work or play in Santa Clara, you’ve probably been served by one of our members. UNITE HERE Local 19 represents hotel workers at the Hilton Santa Clara, cafeteria members at Nvidia and Intel, and food service workers at Levi’s Stadium and the Santa Clara Convention Center. Hospitality industry jobs are typically low wage, but our members have fought to build a good standard in the city of Santa Clara.
5-year-old Santa Clara boy located
UPDATE: Dominic has been found, Santa Clara Police confirmed. SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old boy was reported missing by the Santa Clara Police Department on Monday. Dominic Cassell was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police. He was wearing a maroon shirt, blue pants […]
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
Wildlife specialists: Mutated avian flu spreading in Bay Area is like COVID for birds
Millions of Bay Area birds could die.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspicious device found at San Jose Salvation Army, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose police bomb squad unit is investigating the discovery of a suspicious device at a Salvation Army. Authorities said the device was found in the 700 block of West Taylor Street. Police said some evacuations were ordered, and a street closure is in place.
'Dinnertime' burglars targeting unoccupied Palo Alto homes
PALO ALTO -- A wave of home burglaries has swept over Palo Alto in the last month with the suspects targeting unoccupied residences during the dinner hours.Palo Alto police said there have been 11 burglaries fitting the description since October 9. The suspects break into the homes while the residents are away and then steal jewelry and other valuables."The trend indicates the crimes are occurring in unoccupied homes between 7 and 9 p.m., often on Friday and Saturday nights, in multiple neighborhoods of town, usually with entry being made via smashing glass doors in rear yards," police said in a...
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
No charges in pedestrian death of Alameda Supervisor Wilma Chan
ALAMEDA -- There will be no charges filed against a motorist who fatally struck long-time East Bay political icon Wilma Chan as she crossed a street in Alameda in November 2021, prosecutors announced Thursday.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced that a year-long investigation found that "no charges against the driver of the car could be filed, sustained, or proved beyond a reasonable doubt.""The investigation of the death of Supervisor Chan was very thorough and comprehensive," O'Malley's office said in a news release. "Based on the investigation, including hours of witness interviews and a re-creation of the scene, and the...
calmatters.network
The beaver is back: Pair of the semiaquatic rodents spotted in Palo Alto
More than 160 years ago, the sight and sound of beavers in local creeks was likely common, splashing their paddle-like tails with their brown bodies gliding through the water with noses just above the water line. Exterminated by hunting, the North American beaver, scientific name Castor canadensis, has not only...
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill resident pens book about Operation Utah
Morgan Hill resident Hubert Yoshida, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, recently released his new book, “Operation Utah: The Die is Cast,” a history of a four-day battle fought against North Vietnamese forces in the Vietnam war. The book is based entirely on interviews with the survivors of Operation...
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Bring Safety Kits to Unhoused Residents in San Jose
As temperatures drop and a significant storm moves in, there is growing concern about the safety of tens of thousands without homes in the Bay Area. On Friday advocates for the unhoused in San Jose are trying to help supply those in need, not only for the upcoming cold. But also, for another growing risk, getting hit and killed by cars at night.
Stealing at suppertime: Police warn Palo Alto residents of early evening burglaries
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a series of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars […]
