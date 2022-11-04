ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Kohr Explores: Help feed local animals with a jack-o-lantern

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUsEz_0iybznee00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — If you still have a pumpkin from Halloween lying around, don’t throw it out.

A rescue farm is accepting them all month long to feed local animals.

Mega waves to slam Northern Oregon, Southern Washington coasts

Kohr Harlan went out to Oregon City with more on this year’s GREAT Pumpkin Drive.

Visit On Call Community Rescue Animal’s website to find out where to drop off your pumpkins.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder

Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Veteran wheelchair athletes coming to Portland in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After service and sacrifice, adaptive sports offer hope and healing. Heidi Frawley has seen firsthand how life-changing these games can be following life-changing trauma. “Often individuals when they have had a huge trauma in their life have depression and feelings of ‘How am I going...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy