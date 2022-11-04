Kohr Explores: Help feed local animals with a jack-o-lantern

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — If you still have a pumpkin from Halloween lying around, don’t throw it out.

A rescue farm is accepting them all month long to feed local animals.

Kohr Harlan went out to Oregon City with more on this year’s GREAT Pumpkin Drive.

Visit On Call Community Rescue Animal’s website to find out where to drop off your pumpkins.

