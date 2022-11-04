Read full article on original website
Georgia agency using federal rental help money to pay utility bills
State officials say they will use $44.5 million in federal money to help more than 200,000 Georgians pay past due utility bills.
Common Causes Of House Fires In Georgia
Careless smoking is one of the leading causes of house fires. Whether it's an improperly extinguished cigarette, a candle left unattended, or some other source of open flames, these incidents can quickly turn into dangerous and destructive fires. This is particularly concerning given that there are millions of smokers living in homes around the world, many of whom may not be taking sufficient precautions to prevent such accidents.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms Monday, will impact Florida and Georgia later this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning east of the Bahamas. Nicole is forecast to move west towards central Florida later this week. By Friday, Nicole is forecast to move northeast, potentially over central and east Georgia. For Metro Atlanta, rain will be limited to the eastern half of North...
Georgians getting ready to fall back, despite state’s permanent daylight saving time law
ATLANTA — Last year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law for the state to permanently stay on daylight saving time. Despite that, Georgians are getting ready to move their clocks back an hour as daylight saving time comes to a close over the weekend. Channel 2′s...
Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn
GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
Thousands of Ga. voters finding out their eligibility is challenged
Tens of thousands of people across Georgia have shown up to vote, only to learn that their ballot may not count. That's because poll workers told them that someone challenged their eligibility to vote.
More than $44 million available to help eligible Georgians pay utility bills
ATLANTA — More than $44 million is available for eligible Georgia renters who are behind on their Georgia Power utility bills to catch up. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs offers help for tenants and landlords who have suffered...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Georgia renters concerned after state abruptly halts new applications for rental program
ATLANTA — Thousands of Georgians say they are concerned after the Georgia Department of Community Affairs abruptly announced this week they’re halting all new applicants for rental assistance. Tonya Curry, Georgia’s Deputy Commissioner of Housing, said the decision to halt applicants was to ensure that money didn’t run...
Georgia October tax collections increases 9.3%
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s October net tax collections has increased 9.3 percent compared to the FY 2022 collections. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in October approached $2.71 billion for an increase of $230.2 million, or 9.3 percent, compared to October of FY 2022 when net tax collections totaled nearly $2.48 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $10.32 billion for an increase of $744 million, or 7.8 percent, over FY 2022.
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
The Ruins of Radium Springs Casino in Georgia – Haunting Pictures
The Casino at Radium Springs is demolished site located at 2501 Radium Springs Road, Georgia. A casino was built overlooking the springs in the 1920s and Radium Springs was a popular spa and resort. Northerners on their way by train to spend winter in Florida often stopped to swim in the springs, which was thought to be healthful because of the radium element. The casino was severely damaged when the river flooded in 1994, and again in 1998, and was demolished in 2003.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Georgia Publix in Saturday’s drawing
ATLANTA — For the second jackpot drawing in a row, a $1 million ticket was sold at a Georgia Publix. According to the Georgia lottery, that ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at a Publix in Evans, Georgia. In Wednesday’s drawing, one of the winners bought their...
Georgia leaders tout effectiveness of Gang Prosecution Unit
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr are touting their records on crime, even as they ask voters to return them to office. The state’s new Gang Prosecution Unit gained 11 indictments of 46 suspected gang members in 13 counties during its first month of operation, Carr said during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol.
Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday’s election. According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That’s down about 3 cents in a month. The national average is $3.79. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Since then, he has now signed six separate extensions. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
