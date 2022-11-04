ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Careless smoking is one of the leading causes of house fires. Whether it's an improperly extinguished cigarette, a candle left unattended, or some other source of open flames, these incidents can quickly turn into dangerous and destructive fires. This is particularly concerning given that there are millions of smokers living in homes around the world, many of whom may not be taking sufficient precautions to prevent such accidents.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn

GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
GRIFFIN, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia October tax collections increases 9.3%

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s October net tax collections has increased 9.3 percent compared to the FY 2022 collections. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in October approached $2.71 billion for an increase of $230.2 million, or 9.3 percent, compared to October of FY 2022 when net tax collections totaled nearly $2.48 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $10.32 billion for an increase of $744 million, or 7.8 percent, over FY 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
abandonedway.com

The Ruins of Radium Springs Casino in Georgia – Haunting Pictures

The Casino at Radium Springs is demolished site located at 2501 Radium Springs Road, Georgia. A casino was built overlooking the springs in the 1920s and Radium Springs was a popular spa and resort. Northerners on their way by train to spend winter in Florida often stopped to swim in the springs, which was thought to be healthful because of the radium element. The casino was severely damaged when the river flooded in 1994, and again in 1998, and was demolished in 2003.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia leaders tout effectiveness of Gang Prosecution Unit

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr are touting their records on crime, even as they ask voters to return them to office. The state’s new Gang Prosecution Unit gained 11 indictments of 46 suspected gang members in 13 counties during its first month of operation, Carr said during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday’s election. According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That’s down about 3 cents in a month. The national average is $3.79. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Since then, he has now signed six separate extensions. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.
GEORGIA STATE

