Effective: 2022-11-08 04:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-08 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Washita; Woods; Woodward DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ALFALFA COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO