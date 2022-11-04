ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Edible cookie dough recalled over possible ‘plastic film’

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrCst_0iybzM1900

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A “limited quantity” of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being voluntarily recalled over the possibility of soft plastic film, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

On Thursday, health officials said that the voluntary recall is isolated to three batches of Edible Cookie Dough tubs that were made between August 1-3, 2022. The products were shipped to retailers across the country.

Dollar General stores face additional $2.7 million in fines over safety issues

The FDA reiterated that the recall does not affect any other Nestle Toll House products, which includes other varieties of edible cookie dough or ready-to-bake cookie dough.

Affected batches will have the following codes: 22135554RR , 22145554RR , 22155554RR , with best by dates of 1/28/2023 , 1/29/2023 , or 1/30/2023 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJJfB_0iybzM1900
(Courtesy: FDA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVm7T_0iybzM1900
(Courtesy: FDA)

Health officials urge you not to eat the products and either throw them away or return them from the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17

A separate recall was recently made by Nestle , involving their Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. Officials say immediate action was taken in both instances and have continued working closely with suppliers to provide safe products.

For questions or concerns, you can contact Nestle at (800) 681-1678. You can also find all details of the recall here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

JSU student who was hit by car on campus dies

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed. According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin, 22, died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

‘I know you’re at peace now’: Aaron Carter’s siblings mourn his death at 34

"I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick Carter wrote. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know."
LANCASTER, CA
WHNT News 19

GOP leaves door open to contesting election losses

Republican leaders on Sunday left open the possibility of contesting GOP losses in the midterms, suggesting that while candidates should accept the results, they should also do so after exhausting challenges available to them. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether every Republican candidate will accept election results even if they lose, Republican National Committee […]
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy