ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Climate change is threatening archeological treasures from Alaska to Egypt

By Laura Baisas
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlhOy_0iybz2Rs00
Archaeologists digging during an excavation. Deposit Photos

Even the most fantastic, fascinating historic places on the planet can’t escape climate change. A study published earlier this week in the journal Antiquities finds that many of the world’s most treasured archaeological sites are at risk due to increasing threats from climate change, showing again how no location on Earth is immune to the wrath of a changing planet.

The impacts vary as greatly as the sites themselves. Hundreds of archaeological sites in coastal Scotland, Egypt’s North Sinai Archaeological Sites Zone, and The Old Chimney in Florida’s Pensacola Bluffs are threatened by coastal erosion and rising sea levels. Thawing permafrost in Alaska is destroying artifacts that were once preserved in ice. In Iran, sites dating back to 300 BCE are buried in sand due to desertification or when drought, farming techniques, or deforestation turn fertile land into deserts. Floods struck China’s central province of Henan in July 2021, a region home to five Unesco World Heritage sites and 420 national heritage sites. An estimated 400 cultural relics suffered varying degrees of damage during the flooding.

Author Jørgen Hollesen, an archeologist from the National Museum of Denmark, writes that climate change is impacting these sites, “on such a wide global scale, and within so many different contexts, that it is too great a problem for any single organization or discipline to tackle alone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkqe3_0iybz2Rs00
Examples of archaeological sites impacted by coastal erosion: A) the base of Siraf’s old city walls on the Persian Gulf of Iran (photograph by M. Pourkerman); B) St Monans, Scotland (photograph by T. Dawson); C) a beach in South Carolina, USA. (photograph by T. Dawson); and D) Ahu Akahanga, Rapa Nui (photograph by J. Downes). CREDIT: M. POURKERMAN, T. DAWSON, AND J. DOWNES.

Hollesen also found that climate change is undermining one of archaeology’s key tenants of preserving cultural heritage, which implies, “that the archaeological record can be protected with no, or only minor, degradation or loss,” Hollesen writes. “In the face of accelerated climate change, the wider principle of conserving and preserving as much as possible seems increasingly unsustainable.”

Hollesen compiled a list of strategies to better protect precious archaeological sites, but it needs more political action and technical ability for their slow or non-existent rollout. One example is improving the accuracy of climate prediction models so that archeologists and cultural preservation teams know ahead of time which regions and sites are in harm’s way to better prepare and assess the damage.

“Even if archaeologists and planners in years to come are equipped with tools efficient enough to pin-point the most vulnerable sites, they will still be faced with difficult decisions: which sites should be saved, and which sites should be allowed to decay?” he writes.

The paper also proposes that places that hold “outstanding value” can even be used to stress the greater urgency of climate action, referencing the National Landmarks at Risk report published in 2014 by the Union of Concerned Scientists.

One of the positive developments that the paper cites is a 2022 study from the University of Lincoln, describing the first integration of cultural sites into the climate change adaptation plans of low- and middle-income countries, such as Nigeria, Colombia, and Iran. While that study did find a disconnect between the cultural heritage sector and climate change policymakers, it represents a step towards ensuring that priceless cultural items are protected from the worsening effects of climate change.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
NPR

Why did ancient humans paint the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Leaving a Mark. Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. With few exceptions, ancient humans painted the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe. Paleoanthropologist Genevieve von Petzinger asks: What were they trying to say to each other — and to us?
Sara B

The Brazen Bull, a Slow and Torturous Death used in Ancient Greece

The brazen bull, also known as the bronze bull, Sicilian bull, or bull of Phalaris, whichever name you prefer, the result is the same, a slow torturous death. The ancient Greeks and Romans used the brazen bull to torture and eliminate their enemies or those they felt like killing.
AOL Corp

King Tut’s tomb discovered 100 years ago. Take a look at unique treasures found inside

Searching in the desert of Egypt’s Valley of Kings, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team noticed a set of steps hidden underneath debris. Walking down the steps on Nov. 4, 1922, the archaeologists did not know what discovery lay before them, but 100 years later, the world knows: the Tomb of King Tutankhamen, the ancient Egyptian boy king.
TheDailyBeast

Stunning Bronze Statues Discovered After 2,000 Years Under Spa Water

ROME—The discovery of 24 perfectly-preserved bronze statues dating back to the 2nd Century B.C. at a thermal spa in Tuscany has given archeologists a rare glimpse at the past that may just “rewrite history,” they say. The discovery was made at the San Casciano dei Bagni spa in Tuscany, which boast millennia-old natural thermal springs that attract tourists to the town to soak in the same thermal waters as emperors did. Archeologists were hoping to uncover the original thermal bath basin when they found the first hands protruding from the oozing thermal mud two weeks ago. Since then, 24 statues,...
Reuters

South Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Harmony Gold (HARJ.J) on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident. The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement.
Reuters

COP27: What they are saying at the climate summit

Nov 8 (Reuters) - World leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Egypt at the COP27 U.N. climate summit, which delegates kicked off with a deal to discuss compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming.
BBC

The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery

Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
americanmilitarynews.com

Americans held hostage by Amazon tribe

A group of American tourists, in addition to tourists from Switzerland, the U.K., France and Spain, are being held hostage by an indigenous tribe in a remote Amazon rainforest in Peru. According to the BBC, around 70 tourists were traveling on river boats on the Cuninico River when the tribe...
scitechdaily.com

500 Million Year-Old Fossils Solve a Centuries-Old Riddle in the Evolution of Life on Earth

Scientists have finally solved a centuries-old riddle in the evolution of life on earth, revealing what the first animals to make skeletons looked like. This discovery was possible due to an exceptionally well-preserved collection of fossils discovered in eastern Yunnan Province, China. The results of the research were published on November 2 in the scientific journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Devastating Battles in Recent History

“The most shocking fact about war is that its victims and its instruments are individual human beings,” wrote Aldous Huxley in an essay called “Words and Behaviour,” published in 1936, “and that these individual beings are condemned by the monstrous conventions of politics to murder or be murdered in quarrels not their own….” That’s a […]
Popular Science

Popular Science

55K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy