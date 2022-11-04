Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chi Boy: Native Sons and Chicago Reckonings
Chi Boy: Native Sons and Chicago Reckonings by Keenan Norris may be the perfect book for the Halloween season. And not because its stories of racial discrimination and poverty are frightening—though they are, they definitely are—but because after reading a book bedazzled with so many linguistic flourishes and complex sentences, so many themes and topics, one walks away with the nauseous sensation of having devoured too many sweets.
hypebeast.com
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Uber driver shot and killed, passenger wounded in South Side ambush
Caron Arterberry was a rideshare driver for Uber.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
them.us
A Chicago Gay Bar Is Under Fire For a Racist “Sista Girl” Puppet Performance
A Chicago leather bar has come under fire for hiring a puppeteer who performed a routine for the establishment’s 45th anniversary that patrons immediately saw as racist and transphobic. Videos of the Tuesday night performance at Touché, located in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, began circulating on social media...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
Over 200 Chicagoans buy their first home with help from Far South Side nonprofit
The Far South Community Development Corporation, a Chicago-based nonprofit, has helped over 200 first-time homebuyers successfully purchase a new home over the past 18 months. Far South VP Janece Simmons said their services are available to anyone.
Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side
Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood.
Human remains found twice in Chicago neighborhood in 4 days
Two sets of human remains have been found four days apart in the same neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, prompting police to probe whether the discoveries are linked.
Boy, 15, found shot to death in Little Village
A 15-year-old boy was found shot to death early Sunday in Little Village. Officers responding to a shots fired report about 1:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street found Salvador Huerta with a gunshot wound to the head.
cwbchicago.com
7-time felon tried to rob girl as she did homework at Loop coffeeshop: prosecutors
A seven-time felon tried to rob a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint while she did her homework at a Starbucks in the Loop, according to Chicago police and prosecutors. The accused man has been arrested six times this year in Chicago, and he has two misdemeanor cases pending. The girl, waiting...
WGNtv.com
Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night
An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
CBS News
Chicago Man arrested in Indiana, charged with murder of woman in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with the murder of a woman in the North Lawndale neighborhood back in May. Chicago police arrested Ramon Brooks, 29, in the 400 block of West Sample Street in South Bend, Indiana, Friday. Police say he is suspected of fatally shooting...
