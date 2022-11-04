Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
2023 County Budget Set For Vote November 10th
Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer has revealed that his recommended 2023 county budget received a public hearing this past Monday. The spending package is scheduled to be voted on and approved by county board members on Thursday (November 10th). Ziegelbauer explained to Seehafer News, “The tax impact for the average...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Council to Honor Fallen Former Council Member, Discuss Comprehensive Plan and Budget
There are two meetings scheduled to start the week in the City of Two Rivers. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will convene at 8:30 this morning in the Senior Center Library. After receiving input from the public, the group will receive their regular committee reports. Then, at...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education to Hold Closed Session Meeting This Afternoon
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education will be gathering this afternoon for a closed-session meeting. The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Board Room in the District Office on Lindbergh Drive. The only item on the agenda is to conduct a hearing regarding the recommendation...
seehafernews.com
Employment Assistance Offered At Manitowoc Public Library
Local residents can receive assistance in helping find employment through services offered this month at the Manitowoc Public Library. According to a news release, Department of Workforce Development staff will provide onsite services on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout November in MPL’s Franklin Street Room. Those include resumè writing, assistance...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 5, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, November 5, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
wpr.org
Bernie Sanders stumps for Democrats in Wisconsin as both sides make final get-out-the-vote push
Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is among the national figures stumping for Wisconsin Democrats as candidates from both parties make their final push to voters ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Sanders, the former presidential candidate, scheduled stops in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison Friday before heading to Oshkosh Saturday....
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
seehafernews.com
NAMI of Manitowoc County to Host Mental Health Education Meeting Today
The Manitowoc branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be holding a Mental Health Education Meeting this evening. The meeting will be held at Painting Pathways, located at 1226 Washington Street from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Molly LaFond, a spiritual director for...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fish And Game Unit to Meet Again This Wednesday
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has announced that its next monthly meeting is going to be held Wednesday (November 9th)at 7:00 p.m. The speaker for the November meeting will be Collin Sherod, Manitowoc County Game Warden, to discuss the upcoming gun deer season and the early results of area bow hunting.
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
cw14online.com
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
1065thebuzz.com
Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
seehafernews.com
Ground Broken for New Industrial Warehouse in Sheboygan
Ground was broken last week on a new industrial warehouse project in Sheboygan. The project at the corner of Horizon and South Business Drives is being completed by the Consolidated Construction Company out of Appleton. The structure will be known as the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus, and Consolidated Construction will be...
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The new Executive Director of the Manitowoc Public Library has introduced herself. Click here to see what Karin Adams had to say. – If you haven’t signed up to participate in the Sheboygan County Food Bank’s annual Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk, you should do so soon. Click here to see why.
Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the news of the week — in full color, broad strokes, few words
Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
seehafernews.com
Capitol Civic Center Announces Two Upcoming Shows
The Capitol Civic Center has announced two upcoming shows. First up will be “Tapestry: Tribute to Carole King”. Carole King is arguably the most successful and revered female singer-songwriter in pop music history. More than 400 of her compositions have been recorded by over 1,000 artists, resulting in...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Product Finishes Two Fall Ultra Marathons
A Two Rivers native and Roncalli grad had a busy month of October with his passion for competing in ultra-marathons. Jeff Siebold, the son of Carol and Joe Siebold, completed a 100-mile ultra run at Hennepin, Illinois October 1st in a time of 18 hours, 45 minutes. Then, 3 weeks...
