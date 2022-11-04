Read full article on original website
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball drawing delayed for record $1.9 billion jackpot due to lottery error. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again after no...
Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B
The drawing for the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed due to an issue with security protocols, according to lottery officials.
