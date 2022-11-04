Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold the YMCA Veterans March
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual YMCA Veterans March is in Marion County on Monday. The event will be held at the Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park and that is located at 2601 E Fort King St in Ocala. The march will start at 5 p.m.
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event heading to Salt Springs Run
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip down Salt Springs Run later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, November 11. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
ocala-news.com
Golf event raises $25,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Marion County
The 5th Annual Grip It-N-Rip It for Kids Golf Tournament was held last week to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County. The golf tournament, which was initially postponed due to Hurricane Ian, was held on Monday, October 31 at the Ocala Country Club located at 6823 SE 12th Circle.
WCJB
Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
ocala-news.com
‘Paychecks for Patriots’ job fair being held this week at Marion County Public Library
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion’s annual “Paychecks for Patriots” job fair will return to Ocala this Thursday as part of a statewide effort to connect Florida’s veterans with employment opportunities. During the tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots hiring event, CareerSource CLM will help match veterans and their...
Neighbors say neigh to six horses in residential area
The Marion County Planning & Zoning Board approved a Special Use permit on Oct. 24 for a property owner to have six horses in the Forest of Golden Hills community in a 7-0 vote over objections from neighboring landowners, one of whom, Bernie Little, is the president of the group Horse Farms Forever.
villages-news.com
United Church of Christ at The Villages to hold drive-thru food drive
United Church of Christ at The Villages located 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford will hold a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The donations will go to Seeds of Hope to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. All nonperishable food items are needed, especially peanut butter, canned vegetables, and canned meats.
ocala-news.com
Golden Orange Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out the beautiful golden rays in the evening sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
ocala-news.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Marion County as Nicole moves toward Florida
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Marion County as Subtropical Storm Nicole continues on its path towards the east coast of Florida. This means that tropical storm conditions, which are sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, will be possible in the Marion County area within the next 48 hours.
ocala-news.com
Artist proposals being accepted for College of Central Florida campus art project
The College of Central Florida is currently accepting artist proposals for a new art piece that will be designed and installed at one of its campuses. The college announced in a social media post that it has received a grant, in the amount of $2,000, to fund the design and installation of this art piece. These funds will cover the cost of materials, labor, and installation, and additional funds may become available based on the scope of the project.
ocala-news.com
Forest High School band program to host mattress sale fundraiser for new uniforms
The Forest High School’s Marching Wildcats will host a mattress sale fundraiser on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to raise money for new uniforms to celebrate the band program’s 100th anniversary season. In the winter of 1922, the first school band in the state...
ocala-news.com
June Simpson Boston
June Simpson Boston, 87, of Ocala, FL passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 27, 2022 after a battle with dementia. June was born on May 22, 1935 to Henry “Harry” Simpson Jr. and Dorothy Branch Simpson in Lake City, FL. She attended school in Summerfield and High Springs, graduating from High Springs High School in 1953. After marrying and raising her two daughters, she reunited with her childhood sweetheart Bill and they were wed in 1975. They resided in Valdosta, GA and the Ocala area.
Bowling in Lake County, Florida
I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. A reader suggested in a comment that I consider including Mom & Pop type smaller establishments, and I thought that was a great idea. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, so please keep sending them! Here are a few more options for where to take your kids' bowling if they're looking to have some fun:
spoonuniversity.com
The Florida Vintage Market: Where Local Art and Fashion Meets Food Trucks
A day to browse, thrift, and try new food was an opportunity I could not deny myself. As someone new to Gainesville and a little self-conscious about eating alone, I’ve struggled to go out and try the amazing restaurant options the town has to offer. When I heard about the Florida Vintage Market, however, I shoved my worries aside, grabbed a friend, and took the bus down to see what it was all about.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase
Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor. Purchased with Wild Space Public Place funds, the land is located southwest of Micanopy, and an Alachua County press release said it’s a critical spot to connect Barr Hammock Preserve with Price’s Scrub State Park in Marion County.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at country club
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking beer at a country club. Terry Lee Bosher, 69, of the Village of Duval, was driving a white Toyota at 6:24 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over on Bailey Trail after reports of a reckless driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Bosher appeared to be “confused” and “very disoriented.”
ocala-news.com
Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala
The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development
If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
Two onboard as seaplane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that it crashed at around 8:30 a.m. under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board but their status remains unknown. The crash remains under investigation. ©2022...
Comments / 1