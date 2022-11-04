ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

‘Kayak & Koffee’ event heading to Salt Springs Run

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip down Salt Springs Run later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, November 11. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

United Church of Christ at The Villages to hold drive-thru food drive

United Church of Christ at The Villages located 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford will hold a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The donations will go to Seeds of Hope to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. All nonperishable food items are needed, especially peanut butter, canned vegetables, and canned meats.
OXFORD, FL
WCJB

Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Artist proposals being accepted for College of Central Florida campus art project

The College of Central Florida is currently accepting artist proposals for a new art piece that will be designed and installed at one of its campuses. The college announced in a social media post that it has received a grant, in the amount of $2,000, to fund the design and installation of this art piece. These funds will cover the cost of materials, labor, and installation, and additional funds may become available based on the scope of the project.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

June Simpson Boston

June Simpson Boston, 87, of Ocala, FL passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 27, 2022 after a battle with dementia. June was born on May 22, 1935 to Henry “Harry” Simpson Jr. and Dorothy Branch Simpson in Lake City, FL. She attended school in Summerfield and High Springs, graduating from High Springs High School in 1953. After marrying and raising her two daughters, she reunited with her childhood sweetheart Bill and they were wed in 1975. They resided in Valdosta, GA and the Ocala area.
OCALA, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Bowling in Lake County, Florida

I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. A reader suggested in a comment that I consider including Mom & Pop type smaller establishments, and I thought that was a great idea. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, so please keep sending them! Here are a few more options for where to take your kids' bowling if they're looking to have some fun:
LAKE COUNTY, FL
spoonuniversity.com

The Florida Vintage Market: Where Local Art and Fashion Meets Food Trucks

A day to browse, thrift, and try new food was an opportunity I could not deny myself. As someone new to Gainesville and a little self-conscious about eating alone, I’ve struggled to go out and try the amazing restaurant options the town has to offer. When I heard about the Florida Vintage Market, however, I shoved my worries aside, grabbed a friend, and took the bus down to see what it was all about.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County finalizes $700,000 land purchase

Alachua County settled on the purchase of 75.77 acres on Friday for $749,030 from the Carr and McNab families, representing the first phase of a planned conservation corridor. Purchased with Wild Space Public Place funds, the land is located southwest of Micanopy, and an Alachua County press release said it’s a critical spot to connect Barr Hammock Preserve with Price’s Scrub State Park in Marion County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at country club

A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking beer at a country club. Terry Lee Bosher, 69, of the Village of Duval, was driving a white Toyota at 6:24 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over on Bailey Trail after reports of a reckless driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Bosher appeared to be “confused” and “very disoriented.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala

The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development

If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

