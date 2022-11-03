Several Oklahoma voters were told to vote straight party tickets by poll workers Tuesday, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma. The ACLU said the reports originated from Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, two of the state’s three most-populous counties. Oklahoma voters have the option to select a straight party option on their ballots, allowing voters to vote for all candidates in their preferred party in partisan races. But poll workers aren’t allowed to influence a voter’s decisions. The ACLU said it contacted all county election boards, who “have in turn called and reminded their poll workers that they may not tell voters how to vote or who to vote for.” The Oklahoma State Election Board has yet to publicly respond to the claims.🚨ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.— ACLU of Oklahoma (@ACLUOK) November 8, 2022 Read it at Twitter

