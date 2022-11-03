Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia voters have their final say in the 2022 midterms, rejecting misinformation and the state of modern politics: 'There are just too many crazy people out there'
"People are just saying things so ridiculous that it blows my mind," a Cobb County voter told Insider about political candidates.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Beto O'Rourke's Chances vs. Greg Abbott, According to Texas Governor Polls
Voters go to the polls on Tuesday to decide if Greg Abbott will remain as Governor of Texas.
Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump
In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in Washington. NPR's Barbara Sprunt spoke with young Republicans voting for the first time on Tuesday about the future of their party. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Kaetlyn Diaz, a sophomore at the...
From abortion access to voting rights: Key ballot measures in the 2022 midterm elections
This election day, voters will weigh in on issues ranging from accessing abortion to legalizing marijuana and outlawing slavery. Here's what to know.
‘We are here just to do our jobs:’ Election workers face spike in threats
As voters cast their ballots Tuesday, the election workers and election officials keeping the process running are facing more threats than ever before. Law enforcement is warning about a spike in threats and harassment against polls workers and election officials this election season. It led the U.S. Department of Justice...
Pennsylvania judge orders county to keep polls open until 10 after running out of ballot machine paper
One Pennsylvania will keep its polls open until 10 p.m. at the order of a judge, after it ran out of special paper for voting machines earlier in the day.
ACLU Fields Reports of Oklahoma Poll Workers Telling Voters to Vote Straight Party
Several Oklahoma voters were told to vote straight party tickets by poll workers Tuesday, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma. The ACLU said the reports originated from Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, two of the state’s three most-populous counties. Oklahoma voters have the option to select a straight party option on their ballots, allowing voters to vote for all candidates in their preferred party in partisan races. But poll workers aren’t allowed to influence a voter’s decisions. The ACLU said it contacted all county election boards, who “have in turn called and reminded their poll workers that they may not tell voters how to vote or who to vote for.” The Oklahoma State Election Board has yet to publicly respond to the claims.🚨ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.— ACLU of Oklahoma (@ACLUOK) November 8, 2022 Read it at Twitter
3 Virginia Democrats in Congress fighting GOP challengers
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia are looking to survive tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where Republicans are seeking to regain control of the House of Representatives. Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton were all elected to Congress in 2018. All three are top targets of the GOP in this election cycle. Luria’s race against state Sen. Jen Kiggans and Spanberger’s race against Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, in particular, are among the highest-profile congressional races in the country. Luria, a retired naval commander, is running in Virginia’s 2nd District. It includes Virginia Beach and is home to an outsize military presence. It has long been a swing district in Virginia and remains so, though the most recent round of redistricting tweaked the boundaries in a way that made it slightly more favorable to the GOP than it was.
Comments / 0