Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
ACLU Fields Reports of Oklahoma Poll Workers Telling Voters to Vote Straight Party

Several Oklahoma voters were told to vote straight party tickets by poll workers Tuesday, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma. The ACLU said the reports originated from Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, two of the state’s three most-populous counties. Oklahoma voters have the option to select a straight party option on their ballots, allowing voters to vote for all candidates in their preferred party in partisan races. But poll workers aren’t allowed to influence a voter’s decisions. The ACLU said it contacted all county election boards, who “have in turn called and reminded their poll workers that they may not tell voters how to vote or who to vote for.” The Oklahoma State Election Board has yet to publicly respond to the claims.🚨ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.— ACLU of Oklahoma (@ACLUOK) November 8, 2022 Read it at Twitter
3 Virginia Democrats in Congress fighting GOP challengers

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia are looking to survive tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where Republicans are seeking to regain control of the House of Representatives. Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton were all elected to Congress in 2018. All three are top targets of the GOP in this election cycle. Luria’s race against state Sen. Jen Kiggans and Spanberger’s race against Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, in particular, are among the highest-profile congressional races in the country. Luria, a retired naval commander, is running in Virginia’s 2nd District. It includes Virginia Beach and is home to an outsize military presence. It has long been a swing district in Virginia and remains so, though the most recent round of redistricting tweaked the boundaries in a way that made it slightly more favorable to the GOP than it was.
