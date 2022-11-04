ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener

Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Men's Basketball Debuts Monday at Rutgers

NEW YORK - Columbia men's basketball is set to take on Rutgers Monday, November 7 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway to tip-off the 2022-23 campaign. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. and can be seen live on BTN+. OPENING TIP-OFF • Columbia opens up its 121st season of...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
NJ.com

HS football stat leaders from Week 2 of the playoffs and all Nov. 3-5 contests

The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for the second week of the playoffs and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Nov. 3-5.
CBS New York

New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy