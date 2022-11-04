Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 11 Moorestown shuts down Lacey to reach second straight SJG3 final
Who does not love a good story of an upstart versus a perennial power?. In one corner you had third-seeded Lacey, the team from Ocean County making its first appearance in the NJSIAA sectional semifinals since 2012. In the other corner was defending champion and seventh-seeded Moorestown, No. 11 in...
Field hockey: No. 7 Point Pleasant Boro tops Robbinsville - South Jersey Group 2 semis
Junior Caroline DeKenipp produced a hat trick to propel top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsville in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro will next host sixth-seeded Haddonfield in...
Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener
Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
Visco goal lifts Patriots to Central Jersey Group IV sectional soccer crown
There were question marks about what to expect from the Freehold Township High School boys soccer team at the beginning of the 2022 season. Would there be a difference with Michael Tepedino replacing Josh Mehl as the Patriots’ coach? How were the Patriots going to replace 16-goal scorer Herman Colbert and seven other senior starters?
Rutgers breezes to easy win over Columbia in season opener (PHOTOS)
Rutgers breezed to a dominating 75-35 win Monday vs. Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the season opener for the men’s basketball team. Cam Spencer scored 17 points and Aundre Hyatt had a double-double to pace the Scarlet Knights. From the 1:48-mark in the first half, the Scarlet...
Girls volleyball: Old Bridge tops Hunterdon Central to win Central Jersey Group 4 title
Senior outside hitter and four-year varsity player Leena Tran finished with 11 kills and seven digs while senior Natalie Mikucki had 11 digs as top-seeded Old Bridge topped second-seeded Hunterdon Central in straight sets, 25-12, 25-12, to claim the Central Jersey Group 4 title in Old Bridge. Old Bridge raised...
GoColumbialions.com
Men's Basketball Debuts Monday at Rutgers
NEW YORK - Columbia men's basketball is set to take on Rutgers Monday, November 7 at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway to tip-off the 2022-23 campaign. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. and can be seen live on BTN+. OPENING TIP-OFF • Columbia opens up its 121st season of...
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs
While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Is the Rutgers basketball game on TV tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers’ season opener vs. Columbia
Columbia faces Rutgers in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Monday, November 7, 2022 (11/7/2022) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to Big Ten Plus. Here’s what you need to know:. What: NCAA men’s basketball.
HS football stat leaders from Week 2 of the playoffs and all Nov. 3-5 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for the second week of the playoffs and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Nov. 3-5.
Girls cross-country: Zawatski, Freehold Township in charge of Group 4 at Group Championships
Freehold Township was able to clinch the girls Group 4 title, winning by a large margin, at the NJSIAA Group Championships at Holmdel Park. The Monmouth County school scored 67 points, with second-place Ridgewood totaling 144 and third-place Hunterdon Central finishing with 158 points.
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
New Asians-styled restaurant coming to Hamilton, NJ
Hey, Hamilton! There's a new restaurant coming your way. I was driving around yesterday and saw signs advertising a new Asian food spot that is coming soon. I don’t know about you, but I’m a total sucker for Japanese, Chinese, and all kinds of other Asian-styled food, so this is a win for Mercer County.
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022
Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another NJ Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022
The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
Big closing near Freehold, NJ Raceway Mall that might benefit you
We've got another closing. As sad as it is, you may slightly benefit from this closure. According to Yahoo, "furniture retailer Huffman Koos near Freehold Raceway Mall is closing." The only other Huffman Koos stores in New Jersey are in Fairfield and Watchung. There are also three stores in New...
