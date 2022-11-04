Emporia State University is bringing four finalists for provost and vice president for academic affairs to campus over the next two weeks. The first finalist is Dr. Sean Lane, currently the dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Alabama-Huntsville. Lane has held the position since 2018 after faculty positions at Nevada-Las Vegas, Princeton and Louisiana State University, as well as several positions in private industry. Lane received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State-Fresno, going to Kent State for his master’s degree and doctorate in experimental psychology.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO