Big attendance from the community at the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed post-COVID-19
Back to normal and with a new pancake sale format, the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed had a great turnout Saturday morning. The low temperatures did not stop members of the community to go and enjoy the new format ECS implement this year of all-you-can-eat-pancakes for $5 additionally to participate in a silent auction of over 100 items.
Emporia State to hold on-campus interviews for provost finalists starting Wednesday
Emporia State University is bringing four finalists for provost and vice president for academic affairs to campus over the next two weeks. The first finalist is Dr. Sean Lane, currently the dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at Alabama-Huntsville. Lane has held the position since 2018 after faculty positions at Nevada-Las Vegas, Princeton and Louisiana State University, as well as several positions in private industry. Lane received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State-Fresno, going to Kent State for his master’s degree and doctorate in experimental psychology.
CareArc announces hiring of new providers for Emporia and Eureka locations
CareArc is introducing two new advanced practice providers. Peggy Fell joins the staff of CareArc’s Emporia location and previously worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine where her responsibilities included providing in-house care to nursing home residents. Fell also has primary care experience through working at the Student Health Center at Emporia State University.
KVOE Mitten Trees now up as SOS Holiday Drive begins
The KVOE Mitten Trees are now up and residents have until next month to help decorate them for a great cause. Residents are asked to adorn the trees with donations of winter clothing such as scarves, jackets, earmuffs and of course mittens. All donations will go to support SOS clientele as part of the agency’s annual Holiday drive efforts.
USD 253 Emporia board to mull use of proceeds from Maynard Center sale, budget projections
Budgetary matters, construction and education improvements are all ahead for the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will discuss how to use the proceeds from property at 19 Constitution, long the home of Maynard Early Childhood Center and now the tentative home of a 24-7 childcare facility for Simmons after the district sold the building this past springtime. Energy-saving projects are the primary focus at this time.
Freedom Fest fills All Veterans Memorial, Soden’s Grove
All Veterans Tribute activities are truly into their core period. After the Veterans Artist Gallery exhibit opened last week, attention moved to the All Veterans Memorial and Soden’s Grove for the 19th rendition of Freedom Fest. This was the biggest one yet, with the Dynamic Discs Freedom Fest Open, Gravel City Adventure and Supply Freedom Rides, Vigilance Martial Arts Ruckmarch and Run, Leap of Faith Martial Arts Warrior Spur Challenge and Lyon County State Bank Freedom Run/Walk/Stroll.
Emporia Animal Shelter hosting Veterans Day adoption special Friday
The Emporia Animal Shelter has its latest adoption special coming up this week. The shelter will be hosting the free adoption special on Veterans Day Friday with up to four adoptions being sponsored, meaning all adoption fees have been covered. Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille says with service animals becoming more and more commonplace for veterans across the nation, providing an additional opportunity for residents and veterans alike to find a “furever friend” seems like a no-brainer.
Audio – Monday – 11-07-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Election Officer Tammy Vopat discusses the end of advance voting and details for Election Day. Dianne Bedner-Smith previews the Home of the Brave Celebration on Nov. 12 in Bushong. Newsmaker 2: Preview of Honor of Veteran’s Blood Drive. Newsmaker 3: SOS Holiday Drive with Cara Codney...
Mitten Tree
Give a hand, to warm a hand this Holiday Season…. This is your chance to do something special this Christmas for someone less fortunate. The mitten trees are now on display at the following locations:. Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply – 2611 W. Hwy 50. Flint Hills Mall (compliments...
Special meeting on Election Day for Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission has slated a special work-and-study session for Election Day. Board members are meeting to discuss new zoning regulations for the city. Further details about discussion topics have not been announced, but Planning Commission members have been looking to review and refine the city regulations after Emporia city commissioners halted an ongoing study process from Jim Kaup to essentially start a review of Kaup’s review.
Four area golfers receive all-state honors
The Kansas Golf Coaches Association released its all-state teams Monday morning. Emporia High had three golfers represented in Class 5A. Avary Eckert is a first-team selection after finishing fourth at state. Olivia Eckert is a second-team selection. She finished eighth at state. Elise Eckert is an honorable mention selection. She...
Emporia State volleyball team wraps up season
The Emporia State volleyball team wrapped up their season Saturday. The Lady Hornets were swept by Central Missouri. Central won the match 25-17, 25-16, 25-13. Emporia State finishes its season with a 4-25 record. They were 1-19 in MIAA play.
KBI investigating inmate death in Greenwood County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into the death of a Greenwood County inmate. Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels says 50-year-old Jacqueline Montelango was pronounced dead at the Greenwood County Hospital shortly before 9 pm Sunday. Further details will likely not be released until the KBI...
Emporia State soccer team receives at large bid to NCAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team has received an at large bid to the NCAA tournament. They will be making their 3rd tournament appearance. The Lady Hornets are the number 4 seed in the Central regional and will be playing in the Central Missouri hosted sub-regional. They will open against Fort Hays State the number 5 seed. The match will be played Friday with kickoff at 10 am.
Inmate starts small fire inside Greenwood County Jail
No injuries were reported Sunday after a fire in the Greenwood County Jail. Sheriff Heath Samuels says an unnamed inmate started a fire in their cell shortly before 7:15 pm. Jail staff put out the fire before evacuating the jail as Eureka Fire ventilated the building. Inmates were also kept secure and later returned to their cells once the jail was deemed safe.
Emporia State soccer outscored 4-3 by Central Missouri in MIAA Championship match
A second-half rally came up short for the Emporia State soccer team in a 4-3 loss to Central Missouri in the MIAA Tournament championship match Sunday. Central had built a 3-0 lead before the Lady Hornets began their rally. Mackenzie Dimarco scored the first goal in the 63rd minute of play.
Emporia State football extends winning streak to 6 in a row
The Emporia State football team extended their winning streak to 6 games in a row with a 35-24 win over Lincoln Saturday. For Coach Garin Higgins it was a win that did not meet expectations. Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason threw for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns but also threw...
Osage County aggravated incest suspect to return to court next year
A status hearing is coming next year for an Osage County man accused of illegal sexual activity. At a hearing earlier this month, Judge Lori Breshears set bond at $50,000 in the case of Lonnie D Reavis. Breshears also set Feb. 2 as the next court date in this case.
Man charged in Greenwood County with aggravated weapons, offender registry violations
Greenwood County has charged a man with several counts after a traffic stop late last month. The vehicle stop was listed on Oct. 28 by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they arrested Jedediah Dubry on suspicion of an aggravated weapon violation by a felon, offender registry offenses, a no-bond warrant from another unspecified county and traffic offenses. The Greenwood County Attorney’s Office has charged Dubry with single counts of aggravated weapons violation by a felon, aggravated offender registry violation, offender registry violation and traffic counts.
Kansas State rally comes up short in loss to Texas
#24 Texas outscored #13 Kansas State 34-27 Saturday. The Wildcats trailed 31-10 at halftime and put together a solid second half and had the ball with a chance to tie the game in the final minute of play. Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman said they did not make enough plays,...
