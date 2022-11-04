ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cindy Crawford Says She’s Hired A ‘Coach’ To Navigate ‘Midlife Crisis’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23s9I4_0iybwcKy00

Becoming a model would have an impact on most life decisions, especially on things that should be spontaneous. Actions like what to eat, time to eat, exercise, and personal time, if that exists, are highly influenced by this job. For Cindy Crawford, having 18 years of her life controlled by the rules of a particular world was exhausting.

Cindy had been among the top supermodels who headlined the 1980s modeling industry. The trailblazer has worked alongside models like Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell, modeling for top labels like Valentino and Chanel. The mother of two, who has experienced a life of fame and glamor, recently realized that she hasn’t lived life on her own terms without a compulsory routine.

Cindy Crawford hires a coach to deal with a midlife crisis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMxts_0iybwcKy00
HOUSE OF STYLE, Cindy Crawford, (1994), 1989-97. ph: Deborah Feingold / ©MTV / courtesy Everett Collection

The 56-year-old retired model had lived all her life around routines and schedules. Spontaneity was not a luxury she could afford, or so she thought. At least not until she and her daughter received a last-minute invite from a friend to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Ordinarily, Cindy would not have acknowledged such an invitation as it wasn’t part of her plan, and a place full of “dust” may not be somewhere she would want to be caught.

However, for the first time in a long time, the model thought, “to hell with what everyone else thinks.” Bags for two days and two nights were packed, and Cindy found herself covered in dust cycling through a sandstorm, wearing a shimmery gold jumpsuit. She ended up having an incredible time. “I mean, listen, it’s raw. You’re uncomfortable because it’s dusty and dirty, but it’s very creative……It’s just wild and very liberating because you’re outside of yourself, in a way. It’s not like, ‘Oh, my outfit looks good; therefore I feel good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHS3k_0iybwcKy00
FAIR GAME, Cindy Crawford, 1995. (c)Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

In this rawness and discomfort, Cindy realized she could be herself. The owner of Meaningful Beauty realized that being the planner and perfectionist has been causing herself a lot of stress and maybe a midlife crisis. “In my family, for instance, I’m the organizer, I’m the on-time one,” she reflected. “I’m the more serious one. And I think it’s easy to get caught up in these roles and to feel introspective as a result. Like, who am I? I don’t know. Maybe I’m just going through a midlife crisis.”

The supermodel is now more relaxed in her approach to life

After her short trip to the desert, the freedom and happiness she felt after bonding with her daughter was a means to self-discovery. She began to reevaluate her life and decided to adopt this self-discovery into her daily life. “It’s something I’ve been working on,” she says. “I started working with a coach this year, and one of the things that she speaks to me about is time. Specifically, where do I feel constricted, and where is it stressing me out?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpVCk_0iybwcKy00
FREEDOM UNCUT, Cindy Crawford, 2022. © Trafalgar Releasing /Courtesy Everett Collection

The wife of American businessman Rande Gerber has been living in her skin and enjoying life with few restrictions. Less than a month after she visited Black Rock, she posted a picture where she was casually scooting with her family on the streets of California. She was also seen at a wedding, making a fashion statement by wearing just one earring.

Comments / 1

Related
womansday.com

Cindy Crawford Says She Is ‘Lucky’ to Age: ‘It Means That I’m Alive’

Cindy Crawford recently discussed all things aging with Haute Living. “I know all the ways that I’ve aged…being told I’m ageless isn’t right.”. The supermodel explained why it is “lucky” to age. Whether Cindy Crawford is strutting down the runway, posting gorgeous no-makeup selfies,...
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, Rocks Baggy Jeans & Converse On Grocery Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina: Photo

Angelina Jolie, 47, and her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, had a fun shopping day over the weekend. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, got some groceries as they showed off casual yet stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a gray top and matching sweatpants under a long black coat and black platform sandals as her look-alike wore a gray sweatshirt, light jeans, and black sneakers.
HipHopWired

Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj And Anyone Who Wants ‘To Have Some Fun’ Join ‘Sister Act 3’ Cast

It has been nearly 30 years since the last Sister Act sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came out in 1993 and exactly 30 years after the original film premiered in 1992. (I’m not old, you’re old.) Well, now, Sister Act 3 is in development, and the film’s star, Whoopi Goldberg, appears to want all the currently relevant Black women to be a part of it.
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
SheKnows

This Heartbreaking Email Written By Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt Speaks Volumes About the Couple’s Current Relationship

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines would suggest, and that Jolie has had to be tactful in how she approached the separation from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
HollywoodLife

Charlie’s Angles Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Looks Gorgeous In Cozy Sweater From Her New Line: Photo

Jaclyn Smith has never had a problem looking good. So, it’s no surprise that when the Charlie’s Angels icon, 76, shared a new pic wearing a plush sweater, her fans went wild. In the pic, which you can SEE HERE via her official Instagram account, Jaclyn sat in a luxurious chair (befitting a TV queen, of course,) wearing the gray and pink sweater and a pair of black pants. The fashion maven wore her famous locks, now blonde, in soft waves, and accessorized with a pear-shaped ring and a heavy chain gold necklace. “The jacquard sweater with fair isle details is right on trend for fall,” she captioned the October 19 photo. “It feels good on; soft and cozy.” The actress completed the post with the tag, #JSforNordstromRack.
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
NEW YORK STATE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy