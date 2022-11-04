Read full article on original website
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
Fashion In New York City Determines Social ClassReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell to miss season opener vs. Columbia as knee injury drags on
Rutgers senior guard Caleb McConnell has yet to recover from the knee injury he suffered earlier this month and will not be available for the Scarlet Knights’ season-opener against Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday, the program announced prior to the contest Monday. While the injury is...
Why Rutgers’ season-opening blowout win over Columbia is encouraging for Scarlet Knights
Rutgers basketball’s season-opener against Columbia went the way these games are supposed to go: the high-major team beating the breaks off of the visiting low-major program and cruising to an easy victory. But those who have seen the Scarlet Knights (1-0) struggle on opening day in recent years know...
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
Previewing Rutgers basketball’s season, reviewing football’s loss to Michigan (PODCAST)
It is crossover season in Piscataway. As Greg Schiano and his football program prepare for a road game against Michigan State coming off a heavy loss to No. 4 Michigan last Saturday, Steve Pikiell and his hoops squad have gotten their season underway with a blowout win over Columbia on Monday.
Rutgers breezes to easy win over Columbia in season opener (PHOTOS)
Rutgers breezed to a dominating 75-35 win Monday vs. Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena in the season opener for the men’s basketball team. Cam Spencer scored 17 points and Aundre Hyatt had a double-double to pace the Scarlet Knights. From the 1:48-mark in the first half, the Scarlet...
Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener
Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on season opener: ‘We did a lot of things right’
Coquese Washington smiled as she walked on the court after Rutgers’ 73-68 win over Hofstra in Monday’s season opener at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Her first game as head coach was finally in the books. There may have been some rough runs, but Rutgers was clutch down the...
With season set to start, injuries are depleting Seton Hall’s frontcourt
With the new season set to start on Wednesday, Injuries to two players will deplete Seton Hall’s frontcourt. Graduate student forward Alexis Yetna (knee) and redshirt senior Abdou Ndiaye (knee) are both out indefinitely, as is freshman guard JaQuan Harris (knee), who may end up red-shirting.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano addresses run-game issues, lack of carries for Gavin Wimsatt
In its last two losses to Minnesota and Michigan, Rutgers (4-5) has struggled to run the ball — and that might be putting it lightly. Rutgers had three rushing yards on 12 carries when the fourth quarter started against Michigan on Saturday. Which means the Scarlet Knights were averaging nine inches on the ground. Against Minnesota, Rutgers rushed for an average of 2.3 yards per carry, bringing its two-game rushing total to 62 yards on 40 attempts.
Noah Vedral’s hand surgery was extensive, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano says
When quarterback Noah Vedral injured his hand in training camp, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano wanted to keep it a secret long enough to keep Boston College guessing about who would trot out as his starting quarterback. Since then, he’s called it “the worst kept secret in East Coast football” and...
Ron Harper Jr.’s wish for Rutgers hoops: ‘Make this season greater than any I’ve had here’ | Politi
They sat behind the basket at Jersey Mike’s Arena, the past keeping a close eye on the present. Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker are just nine months removed from their final game as Rutgers basketball players, but there they were on Monday night, making sure the torch was passed properly.
Field hockey: Collingswood wins big in South 1 semis to make long-awaited return to title game
There are few things in sports that can fuel a team the way a chance at redemption can. It’s safe to say that many of Collingswood’s field hockey players have been thinking about plotting a return to the South Jersey, Group 1 championship final ever since the final whistle blew in their losing effort in the title game last season. On Monday afternoon, the Panthers took the final step to making it back to the championship game, and now the only thing left is bringing back the title.
North, Non-Public A boys soccer final preview — No. 1 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 17 Bergen Catholic
Rutgers fans, don’t give up on Greg Schiano | Politi
Greg Schiano entered his postgame press conference on Saturday night with a noticeable limp. In keeping with Rutgers policy, we’ll call it a lower-body injury. Football coaches say that some seasons take more of a toll on their health than others, and the way this one is going for the Scarlet Knights, Schiano might need a walker before it ends. His team had a three-point halftime lead on the No. 4 team in the country, and for a moment, you could envision the fans streaming onto the field at SHI Stadium after a monumental upset.
Field Hockey: No. 11 Moorestown shuts down Lacey to reach second straight SJG3 final
Who does not love a good story of an upstart versus a perennial power?. In one corner you had third-seeded Lacey, the team from Ocean County making its first appearance in the NJSIAA sectional semifinals since 2012. In the other corner was defending champion and seventh-seeded Moorestown, No. 11 in...
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex downs Madison - North Jersey Group 2 semifinals
Seniors Gianna Macrino and Cielle McInerney each had two goals to pace top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over fourth-seeded Madison in the semifinal of the North Jersey Group 2 Tournament in North Caldwell. West Essex will next host third-seeded Hackettstown in...
Field hockey: No. 7 Point Pleasant Boro tops Robbinsville - South Jersey Group 2 semis
Junior Caroline DeKenipp produced a hat trick to propel top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsville in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group 2 Tournament in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro will next host sixth-seeded Haddonfield in...
Here are 5 Eagles things to watch in 2nd half of season: NFC seeding, MVP talk, more
It is hard to believe that the second half of the season is already here. The Eagles and their 8-0 record stands atop the NFC standings with nine games remaining in the regular season. The first half of the year could not have gone any better. Besides the team being undefeated, they have seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, leading their top-5 offense to become one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (28.1 points per game).
Field hockey: No. 19 Northern Highlands holds off Chatham - North Jersey Group 3 semifinals
Senior Belle Bennett and sophomore Shannon Arber each had a goal in the first quarter as second-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off third-seeded Chatham 2-1 in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will next visit top-seeded...
