Greg Schiano entered his postgame press conference on Saturday night with a noticeable limp. In keeping with Rutgers policy, we’ll call it a lower-body injury. Football coaches say that some seasons take more of a toll on their health than others, and the way this one is going for the Scarlet Knights, Schiano might need a walker before it ends. His team had a three-point halftime lead on the No. 4 team in the country, and for a moment, you could envision the fans streaming onto the field at SHI Stadium after a monumental upset.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO