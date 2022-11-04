ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra

Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers cruises past Columbia in smooth season opener

Despite a couple of brief scares in the first half, Rutgers managed to avoid another upset bid or an injury in its season opener. The Scarlet Knights crushed Columbia, 75-35, at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Monday to kick-off the seventh season of head coach Steve Pikiell’s tenure in Piscataway. They took the lead within seven seconds through a Cliff Omoruyi alley-oop dunk and never looked back, overcoming Omoruyi’s first-half foul trouble and some dreadful shooting from his teammates when he was off the floor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Greg Schiano addresses run-game issues, lack of carries for Gavin Wimsatt

In its last two losses to Minnesota and Michigan, Rutgers (4-5) has struggled to run the ball — and that might be putting it lightly. Rutgers had three rushing yards on 12 carries when the fourth quarter started against Michigan on Saturday. Which means the Scarlet Knights were averaging nine inches on the ground. Against Minnesota, Rutgers rushed for an average of 2.3 yards per carry, bringing its two-game rushing total to 62 yards on 40 attempts.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Noah Vedral’s hand surgery was extensive, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano says

When quarterback Noah Vedral injured his hand in training camp, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano wanted to keep it a secret long enough to keep Boston College guessing about who would trot out as his starting quarterback. Since then, he’s called it “the worst kept secret in East Coast football” and...
NJ.com

Field hockey: Collingswood wins big in South 1 semis to make long-awaited return to title game

There are few things in sports that can fuel a team the way a chance at redemption can. It’s safe to say that many of Collingswood’s field hockey players have been thinking about plotting a return to the South Jersey, Group 1 championship final ever since the final whistle blew in their losing effort in the title game last season. On Monday afternoon, the Panthers took the final step to making it back to the championship game, and now the only thing left is bringing back the title.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers fans, don’t give up on Greg Schiano | Politi

Greg Schiano entered his postgame press conference on Saturday night with a noticeable limp. In keeping with Rutgers policy, we’ll call it a lower-body injury. Football coaches say that some seasons take more of a toll on their health than others, and the way this one is going for the Scarlet Knights, Schiano might need a walker before it ends. His team had a three-point halftime lead on the No. 4 team in the country, and for a moment, you could envision the fans streaming onto the field at SHI Stadium after a monumental upset.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

Here are 5 Eagles things to watch in 2nd half of season: NFC seeding, MVP talk, more

It is hard to believe that the second half of the season is already here. The Eagles and their 8-0 record stands atop the NFC standings with nine games remaining in the regular season. The first half of the year could not have gone any better. Besides the team being undefeated, they have seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, leading their top-5 offense to become one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (28.1 points per game).
WASHINGTON, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

