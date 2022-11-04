Volunteers collect 6,000 pounds of trash during Rockdale County's second war on litter campaign

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says
ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County looking to fill key positions
COVINGTON — Several key positions in Newton County’s government are without permanent directors and could be filled in the next several weeks. Positions to be filled include county attorney, county manager, director of Development Services and landfill manager. The county manager position has been held since March by Jarvis Sims, who is serving on an interim basis under a one-year contract, and county legal services have been provided by Patrick Jaugstetter of the law firm of Jarrard & Davis since last fall. Former landfill manager Kevin Walter retired in September, and former Development Services director Judy Johnson left last spring to take a position in Jasper County. Employees within those two departments have taken on the interim director roles.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman leans on faith as she faces cancer twice
Sonia Ray's life centers around her family and her faith. Those two things have helped the Clayton County woman get through the hardest decade of her life, when she was diagnosed with cancer twice.
Clayton Commission holding meeting Tuesday on emergency rental assistance
The Clayton County Commission has scheduled a special called meeting for Tuesday to discuss emergency rental assistance ...
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
fox5atlanta.com
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office
A Dunwoody woman may have stumbled on the reason for a rash of check thefts in the area – and all it took was a feeling. The Dunwoody Police Department has been investigating a rash of mail theft and check “washing” that has been occurring in the area for the past few months. There have […] The post Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Daily World
Cobb County Sued After Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots Were Never Mailed, Gov. Brian Kemp’s SB202 Bill Faces Blame
The impact of Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 has already led to issues in the 2022 Election. On Nov. 5, Cobb County officials admitted that the office never mailed 1,048 ballots. Officials issued an apology and revealed that staff has been overworked, but failed to use that as an...
Multiple students injured when car crashes into elementary school classroom in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several students were injured after a car crashed into an elementary school classroom at Ivy Prep Academy in DeKalb County on Monday morning. DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department said four people were injured, including three children and the driver. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for...
firefighternation.com
Tarrant (AL) Weighs Rehiring Fire Chief Who Pulled Gun on Black Atlanta Realtor After Charges Dropped
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
wabe.org
East Point city councilmember pitches hospital authority to bring emergency room back to south Fulton County
In April, Wellstar announced Atlanta Medical Center South would be converted into an urgent care and rehabilitation clinic, leaving residents across much of metro Atlanta’s southside without an emergency room. Since then, that East Point-based clinic is now expected to fully close while another AMC location in Atlanta’s Old...
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a ...
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
2 arrested, 1 wanted for helping suspect who shot Henry officer, another man escape
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and are searching for a third they say helped a suspect avoid being arrested. Deputies say Brentson Bernard Thomas shot a detention officer and another man several times at an apartment complex in McDonough last week.
OPINION: Stop the Stealers have had 2 years to scheme. Worries abound
Richard Barron, the former head of Fulton County elections, drives for Uber these days....
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
The Citizen Online
Can we save Peachtree City?
Election Day, November 8, has arrived. Many have voted early, and of those, some chose not to vote on the second ballot for the Peachtree City Special Election. So many of our long-term residents are eager to vote, knowing the local government has allowed some of our valuable civic assets to erode.
Clark Atlanta student: We’re bearing brunt of America’s gun violence
In a guest column, a Clark Atlanta student writes about the impact of guns on her life in Atlanta.
