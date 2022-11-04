Read full article on original website
Virginia couple arrested, accused of attempted home invasion in New Jersey
A couple in Newport News are now in custody after authorities say they tried to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in New Jersey.
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Two teens arrested in connection to shooting in VB that left one man dead
If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Newport News mother sentenced in 2019 death of 4-year-old daughter
A mother in Newport News has been sentenced to 5 years behind bars following the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2019.
Chesapeake man dies following shooting on Military Highway
On November 6, around 2 a.m. Norfolk Police responded to the 3500 block of N Military Highway for the report of a gunshot victim.
WAVY News 10
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
WAVY News 10
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach
Missing Virginia Beach woman found safe
According to police, 49-year-old Casey Smith was last seen on Nov, 6 around 10 a.m.
Missing Fairfax County man found dead hours away in another Virginia county
13newsnow.com
Body of Fairfax teen found in Gloucester
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Eight hour standoff in Sussex County
According to an account from Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, a call was received from a Waverly woman concerning a family member, Ricky Fowler, who was believed to have taken some pills and had indicated his intent to take his own life.
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
shoredailynews.com
High speed chase leads to conviction
A 35-year-old Bloxom man could face up to six years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine for taking Accomack officers on a high-speed chase that lasted about 11 minutes and included five police cruisers. Phillip Curtis Matthews pleaded guilty in Accomack Circuit Court to felony eluding and DUI in connection...
Hopewell Police searching for fugitive wanted for probation violation
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a wanted fugitive.
Former Henrico Police employee charged with double murder, barricade incident arraigned in court
A former Henrico Police employee who was arrested after a shooting and barricade incident in July appeared in court on Friday, Nov. 4.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Hopewell Police searching for four suspects
Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month. On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy shot in the back....
mahoningmatters.com
18-year-old who vanished mysteriously found dead on Halloween, Virginia cops say
Police: Armed suspect who robbed 7-Eleven in Manassas on the run
Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who -- according to police -- was armed when they robbed a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
