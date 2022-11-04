The body of a missing 18-year-old was found on Halloween, hours away from where he had disappeared, police in Virginia said. Fairfax County Police were notified that Tavon Jay McKoy was missing after his friend couldn’t get a hold of him on Oct. 30, WAVY reported. McKoy’s family also told officers he had disappeared under “unusual circumstances,” and he was reported as a missing and endangered person on Oct. 31.

