ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Eight hour standoff in Sussex County

According to an account from Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, a call was received from a Waverly woman concerning a family member, Ricky Fowler, who was believed to have taken some pills and had indicated his intent to take his own life.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

High speed chase leads to conviction

A 35-year-old Bloxom man could face up to six years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine for taking Accomack officers on a high-speed chase that lasted about 11 minutes and included five police cruisers. Phillip Curtis Matthews pleaded guilty in Accomack Circuit Court to felony eluding and DUI in connection...
BLOXOM, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hopewell Police searching for four suspects

Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month. On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy shot in the back....
HOPEWELL, VA
mahoningmatters.com

18-year-old who vanished mysteriously found dead on Halloween, Virginia cops say

The body of a missing 18-year-old was found on Halloween, hours away from where he had disappeared, police in Virginia said. Fairfax County Police were notified that Tavon Jay McKoy was missing after his friend couldn’t get a hold of him on Oct. 30, WAVY reported. McKoy’s family also told officers he had disappeared under “unusual circumstances,” and he was reported as a missing and endangered person on Oct. 31.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. To ease travel for the Veterans Day holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy