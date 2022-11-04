Melissa, the daughter of Donald Earl and Colleen Elisa (Peepers) Sebourn, was born September 8, 1965 in Seminole. Melissa graduated from Bowlegs High School with the class of (1983??). During her time in high school, she was active in FFA. She continued her education at East Central University in Ada. Melissa worked for the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma for many years before health issues forced her to retire. She loved riding horses, riding motorcycles, spending time with family at Lake Eufaula, treasure hunting and listening to music. Melissa loved her grandkids and spending time with her family and friends.

SEMINOLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO