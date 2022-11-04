Read full article on original website
Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents at the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood say recovery has been going well, but they say there’s still a long way to go and a big storm would not help. “The roof was blown off, so water starting seeping in,” said...
SPD working to find missing endangered adult
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are out searching for a missing, endangered adult. Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, walking southbound from the 400 block of Bailey Road, Sarasota. Mr. Turner is 6′1″, medium build, and approximately 200 lbs. He...
The Coquina South boat ramp is open again
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coquina South boat ramp has reopened. The ramp has been closed for over eight months for renovations to improve structure and docking capacity. The $1.7 million project replaced the original boat ramp on Bradenton Beach. The new ramp features a double-lane launch and includes ADA-compliant walkway access as well as concrete seawall replacement.
Several Sarasota County mobile home parks approved for debris removal; others await response
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Some mobile home parks facing hardships with debris cleanup were just approved for assistance with debris removal from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced. Six mobile home parks are now approved for debris removal. The assistance from FEMA comes...
Bicyclist dies after colliding with dump truck, police say
A crash involving a bicyclist and dump truck on Thursday around 9:00 a.m. is being investigated, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Manatee deputies find missing teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Management shared this interesting video of what happens with debris collected from Ian. It’s fascinating to see what goes in to the removal of storm debris. Check it out!
FEMA closing disaster relief centers as Nicole approaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster relief centers set up after Hurricane Ian will be closed most of the week as the latest tropical system heads toward Florida, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said Monday. The centers, which provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the extended forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
Manatee, Sarasota election officials not concerned with Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Hurricane Ian making it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots, and subtropical storm Nicole looming— Sarasota and Manatee County election officials state they’re not projecting it to deter voters from making it to the polls. “Right now we’re keeping an...
47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
County commissioners considering spreading cost of road paving across everyone’s property tax bills
NEW PORT RICHEY — Maria Tsamis was still unpacking boxes in her new Hunter’s Ridge home last year when she found a very unwelcoming notice in her mailbox. The letter from Pasco County told her that she would owe approximately $6,000, her share of the cost to repave her residential street.
Venice high school coach under investigation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice High School football coach is on leave after two former female students reported that he touched them inappropriately. The Sarasota County School District has launched an internal investigation. The suspect, Venice High School assistant football coach Brian Ryals, is on leave while the internal investigation is underway.
Host of factors forces Bradenton farm owners to consider selling
Key takeaway: The owners of Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton are considering selling the farm and business, which has been operating for more than 80 years. Core challenge: A long list of obstacles, from citrus diseases to Hurricane Ian, had made the business ever-more complicated and ever-less profitable. What's next:...
Sunny Sunday, but Tropical System Likely to Develop Mid Week Bringing Wind and Rain
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun will rise sooner as we set our clocks back and gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning. Sunrise will be at 6:44 a.m. That sunshine should stick around with low chances of rain arriving late in the afternoon. Expect a warm, somewhat humid day with a high of 87. Red tide is still showing up in Manasota Beach with dead fish onshore. The irritating bloom was also detected offshore in Venice and City Island in Sarasota county. Siesta Key and Manatee County beaches were in the clear as of Saturday. Aside from those issues, it should be a good beach and boating day if you avoid the affected areas.
Beautiful Casa Lido Waterfront Estate with The Best Panoramic Views of Sarasota Bay and Skyline on Market for $14 Million
1436 John Ringling Parkway Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 1436 John Ringling Parkway, Sarasota, Florida is a magnificent home in the coveted neighborhood of Lido Shores with impressive architectural details, beautiful chandeliers, custom woodwork, and pristine views of Sarasota Bay. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1436 John Ringling Parkway, please contact Victoria Stultz Team (Phone: 941-388-9800) at Engel & Voelkers Venice Downtown for full support and perfect service.
Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
Two men convicted in 2019 shooting death of smoke shop employee
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video in 2019 showed the brutal death of Green Galaxy Smoke Shop employee Mohammed Hamed. One image showed one of the then suspects pointing his weapon at 23-year-old Hamed, the last seconds of his life captured on film. Four men were arrested in connection with the shooting: James Brewer, Michael Hepner, Amado Alexander Zeppi, and Coty Paulk.
One person shot in Newtown incident
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Newtown. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Shortly afterward, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop, the department said on Twitter.
