Intellectual Infrastructure: Growing the entertainment workforce of tomorrow

On the same night Second Line Stages cut the ribbon on a huge new expansion, Chris Stelly, the Executive Director of Louisiana Entertainment, was talking with a university about growing the local workforce to take on the jobs the new sound stages will create.

“We have what’s called an Entertainment Development Fund that’s been very instrumental in creating partnerships in workforce development endeavors as well as educational opportunities.”

Efforts are underway to grow Hollywood South even more by creating programs at universities to grow local talent to fill the ranks of needed crews and future filmmakers.

“One of our recent announcements was with Loyola University here in New Orleans. We made announcements with Nichols State down in Houma-Thibodaux area. LSU as well which is building a virtual production lab.”

And Stelly is on a roll. “I’m meeting with another great university—to hopefully forge some future partnerships and allow the state and the university to partner and invest in furthering our workforce and educational opportunities here in the state.”

Stelly has a unique term he’s coined for new motion picture and television production professionals of tomorrow:

“The intellectual infrastructure is just as important, if not more important to providing the necessary workforce and the creative minds for these industries.”