Yoko Taro 'Hugely Disappointed' Nier: Automata Didn't Make It to Smash Bros.
2017's Nier: Automata finally made it to Switch last month, but director Yoko Taro wishes it had happened a few years earlier. The reason? Taro seems to believe if Automata had been released on Nintendo's platform sooner, there'd have been a better chance of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate incorporating the game's characters.
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day, BioWare Reveals Hidden Message
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and 'Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins' in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have announced Stranger Things VR, a new game set to be released on major VR platforms in Winter 2023 that will let you play as the villainous Vecna and "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins." Stranger Things VR was revealed during the Stranger Things Day 2022...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Crosses $1 Billion in Sales Faster Than Any Game in the Franchise
After already securing the biggest opening weekend in franchise history, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has crossed another milestone, becoming the fastest Call of Duty game to cross the $1 billion sold mark. A press release on Business Wire says Modern Warfare 2 crossed $1 billion in worldwide sales...
How Long is God of War Ragnarok?
God of War Ragnarok has a lengthy story and a ton of beautiful and violent realms to explore, but just quite how long is it? Here we’ll let you know exactly how many hours it took different members of the IGN team to finish the game, and what they prioritised doing with that time.
21 Things God of War Ragnarok Doesn't Tell You
God of War Ragnarok does a decent job easing you into the gameplay, but there are still a lot of things you need to learn on your own. Thankfully, we’ve done that part for you, so here are 21 things that God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you.
Sonic Frontiers: The First 16 Minutes of Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers is here! So check out the opening moments of the game, including a bit of open-world exploration, and high-speed Cyber Space gameplay!. Sonic Frontiers is the iconic franchise’s first ever open-zone-inspired gaming experience, bringing Sonic fans an all-new type of Sonic rush. In the dangerous and vast world of Sonic Frontiers, anything is possible, and players will have the freedom to explore the visually stunning, open-zone realm.
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Post-Beta Preview
We took an updated look at Team Ninja's upcoming soulslike, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, to see what changes have been made since its recent beta. We came away (mostly) impressed at what we played.
Genshin Scaramouche Boss: Balladeer Guide
The Genshin Balladeer boss fight is the showdown with Scaramouche introduced in 3.2 version update. It's a weekly boss, which means you'll want to hunt it down to help level up character talents on characters like Nahida. It also means you'll need to actually do a bit of work to unlock the epic battle against this Fatui Harbinger.
God of War Ragnarok: 17 Essential Combat Tips (Early Game)
God of War Ragnarok builds on the foundation of 2018’s reboot, but adds quite a bit new combat options to keep track of, so we’ve assembled 17 essential combat tips for the early game in God of War Ragnarok. We’re trying to stay as spoiler free as possible...
Sonic Frontiers Review
Sonic Frontiers doesn’t limit you to a small, carefully curated prix fixe menu of things to try. Instead, it takes the all-you-can-eat buffet approach, throwing new ideas at you from start to finish, without really seeming to care if they’re fresh and appetizing or looking wilted and limp under the heat lamp. When I jumped off the starting line of this sprint across Sonic’s first open-world game I certainly didn’t expect to play jump rope, duke it out with a giant robot, watch a dramatic origin story for an extinct race of beings, or do a heck of a lot of fishing, but Frontiers kept me guessing even late into the campaign with what it would try next. Even when some of those ideas didn’t work, I was almost always glad that Sega gave it the old college try, and as a result I rarely found myself bored. I did find myself feeling blue because of the absurd amount of pop-in that happens every time this famously fast character does his thing, but Sonic Frontiers is, for the most part, a promising first attempt at blazing a new trail for the series.
Why Dragonflight is a Great Time to Return to World of Warcraft
Packed with fresh additions and long-awaited updates, the Dragonflight expansion provides the perfect opportunity to dive back into the vast and uniquely rich World of Warcraft universe. From HUD changes and talent tree revamps, to quality of life upgrades, revamped professions and much requested hair colour combos, discover more of what’s new and improved. Sponsored by Blizzard.
Rumbleverse Season 2 Trailer
Grapital City is about to get a new expansion! Check out the reveal trailer for Rumbleverse Season 2, which promises to add a new location in Low Key Key, new weapons, new consumables, new moves, and the addition of new limited time modes.
James Gunn Teases the Ambitious Future for the New DCU - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter after seeing many tweets wishing for "#SaveLegendsofTomorrow" and "#ReleaseTheAyerCut," and wanted to share that, while the team is open to "everything as we embark on this journey," the initial focus of the studio is on "the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects."
Aussie Deals: GoW Ragnarok Chopped to $95 (or $888 in a PS5 Console Bundle) and More!
Welcome to a particularly special week in gaming. We have two very significant titles launching—God of War Ragnarok (a game you could say we liked) appears on Wednesday. It's also almost time to see how gaming's spikiest mascot fares in his first "open-zone" Sonic Frontiers adventure. Both are discounted below and won't set you back many rings at all now.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is Already a Much Better Game After its Beta
When I played the open beta for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, I could immediately see the potential. I love soulslikes, but they aren’t necessarily known for having the smoothest combat, so it was awesome to see one that aspires to offer much more intricate and fast-paced martial options than your average death screen simulator. But where the demo I played a few short months ago showed promise, the new build I played recently showed a marked improvement in so many areas that my excitement went from high to counting down the days until launch. The fact that Team Ninja has taken such swift action on feedback from the beta is not only impressive, but also incredibly reassuring, and I walked out of the demo champing at the bit to play more.
League of Legends Worlds 2022: DRX Triumphs Over T1 3-2
In a thrilling conclusion, League of Legends Worlds saw the underdog DRX win the international championship in San Francisco this weekend. The beautiful opening ceremony at The Chase Center showcased just why League Worlds is called the Superbowl of Esports. The artist line up of Lil Nas X, Edda Hayes, Louis Leibfried, and Jackson Wang was a brilliant show of talent and production as the hype continued to build around Worlds 2022. In case you missed the incredible Worlds conclusion, don’t worry, we’ll get you up to speed.
Andor Season 2 Begins Filming This Month, Will Take Us to Yavin
Andor creator Tony Gilroy has revealed not only that the second and final season of the Disney+ series will begin filming on November 21, but also that it would take us to Yavin on its way to connect with Rogue One. Speaking to Collider, Gilroy confirmed Luthen Rael actor Stellan...
PUBG PC: The God Squad Wins the Domin8r Series, Here Is All You Need to Know
Partnering with Loco, the event featured 32 teams from India with a total prize pool of INR 2 lakhs. The PUBG PC event had started on October 28. The top 16 teams on the points table went to the Qualifying Phase, while the rest of the 16 fought it out in the Survival Phase.
