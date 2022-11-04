Read full article on original website
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Crosses $1 Billion in Sales Faster Than Any Game in the Franchise
After already securing the biggest opening weekend in franchise history, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has crossed another milestone, becoming the fastest Call of Duty game to cross the $1 billion sold mark. A press release on Business Wire says Modern Warfare 2 crossed $1 billion in worldwide sales...
IGN
Early Black Friday Deal: Score the Xbox Series X Seagate 1TB Expansion Card for $189.99
Today, weeks ahead of Black Friday proper, Amazon has dropped the price of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles to $189.99, a $30 price drop from its original $220 MSRP. This is the lowest price we've seen this year and $10 less than the previous price low.
IGN
Aussie Deals: GoW Ragnarok Chopped to $95 (or $888 in a PS5 Console Bundle) and More!
Welcome to a particularly special week in gaming. We have two very significant titles launching—God of War Ragnarok (a game you could say we liked) appears on Wednesday. It's also almost time to see how gaming's spikiest mascot fares in his first "open-zone" Sonic Frontiers adventure. Both are discounted below and won't set you back many rings at all now.
IGN
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is Already a Much Better Game After its Beta
When I played the open beta for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, I could immediately see the potential. I love soulslikes, but they aren’t necessarily known for having the smoothest combat, so it was awesome to see one that aspires to offer much more intricate and fast-paced martial options than your average death screen simulator. But where the demo I played a few short months ago showed promise, the new build I played recently showed a marked improvement in so many areas that my excitement went from high to counting down the days until launch. The fact that Team Ninja has taken such swift action on feedback from the beta is not only impressive, but also incredibly reassuring, and I walked out of the demo champing at the bit to play more.
IGN
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
IGN
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day, BioWare Reveals Hidden Message
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
IGN
How Long is God of War Ragnarok?
God of War Ragnarok has a lengthy story and a ton of beautiful and violent realms to explore, but just quite how long is it? Here we’ll let you know exactly how many hours it took different members of the IGN team to finish the game, and what they prioritised doing with that time.
IGN
21 Things God of War Ragnarok Doesn't Tell You
God of War Ragnarok does a decent job easing you into the gameplay, but there are still a lot of things you need to learn on your own. Thankfully, we’ve done that part for you, so here are 21 things that God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you.
IGN
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Post-Beta Preview
We took an updated look at Team Ninja's upcoming soulslike, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, to see what changes have been made since its recent beta. We came away (mostly) impressed at what we played.
IGN
Elden Ring Improved Dev Profits by Around 1100 Percent; New Datamined Leaks Reveal Potential DLC
FromSoftware's Elden Ring became the darlings of the gaming community, when it arrived earlier this year. The action-RPG title garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and in the eyes of many fans, FromSoftware's masterpiece is their choice for Game of the Year. The title also gained widespread popularity...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Review
Sonic Frontiers doesn’t limit you to a small, carefully curated prix fixe menu of things to try. Instead, it takes the all-you-can-eat buffet approach, throwing new ideas at you from start to finish, without really seeming to care if they’re fresh and appetizing or looking wilted and limp under the heat lamp. When I jumped off the starting line of this sprint across Sonic’s first open-world game I certainly didn’t expect to play jump rope, duke it out with a giant robot, watch a dramatic origin story for an extinct race of beings, or do a heck of a lot of fishing, but Frontiers kept me guessing even late into the campaign with what it would try next. Even when some of those ideas didn’t work, I was almost always glad that Sega gave it the old college try, and as a result I rarely found myself bored. I did find myself feeling blue because of the absurd amount of pop-in that happens every time this famously fast character does his thing, but Sonic Frontiers is, for the most part, a promising first attempt at blazing a new trail for the series.
IGN
Adventurer's Trials Day 4 - Sequential Trial 4
Genshin Impact's Adventurer's Trials day 4 brings with it the last Sequential Trial, a new approach to Slime Soccer, and some baseball with Beidou. Like the previous days' events, you can team up with a friend to tackle these challenges together or complete the whole thing alone. Looking for the...
IGN
God of War Release Will Coincide With An Actual Blood Moon Later This Week
The Moon will turn blood red on November 8, seemingly to herald the coming of God of War Ragnarök. Thankfully, the sanguine aspect will result from a total lunar eclipse, rather than the actual coming of the end of days. We hope. The long awaited sequel to Santa Monica...
IGN
Genshin Scaramouche Boss: Balladeer Guide
The Genshin Balladeer boss fight is the showdown with Scaramouche introduced in 3.2 version update. It's a weekly boss, which means you'll want to hunt it down to help level up character talents on characters like Nahida. It also means you'll need to actually do a bit of work to unlock the epic battle against this Fatui Harbinger.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Discounts to Run Rings Around Sonic Frontiers RRP and Last Minute GoW Preorders!
In news that may throw some of you for a loop de loop, Sonic Frontiers is actually quite decent. I've therefore found the best discounts on an adventure steeped in fun, impressive fur and fishing with a very big cat. His name: Big. Because sure, why not?. Now is also...
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-31-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/31/22!. 01:00 - Orbital Bullet - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-order Trailer. 01:31 - Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer. 07:00 - Age of Mythology: Retold - Official Announcement Trailer. 07:56 - Path to Nowhere - Official Open Beta Launch Trailer.
IGN
Why Dragonflight is a Great Time to Return to World of Warcraft
Packed with fresh additions and long-awaited updates, the Dragonflight expansion provides the perfect opportunity to dive back into the vast and uniquely rich World of Warcraft universe. From HUD changes and talent tree revamps, to quality of life upgrades, revamped professions and much requested hair colour combos, discover more of what’s new and improved. Sponsored by Blizzard.
IGN
Rumbleverse Season 2 Trailer
Grapital City is about to get a new expansion! Check out the reveal trailer for Rumbleverse Season 2, which promises to add a new location in Low Key Key, new weapons, new consumables, new moves, and the addition of new limited time modes.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 17 Essential Combat Tips (Early Game)
God of War Ragnarok builds on the foundation of 2018’s reboot, but adds quite a bit new combat options to keep track of, so we’ve assembled 17 essential combat tips for the early game in God of War Ragnarok. We’re trying to stay as spoiler free as possible...
IGN
Yoko Taro 'Hugely Disappointed' Nier: Automata Didn't Make It to Smash Bros.
2017's Nier: Automata finally made it to Switch last month, but director Yoko Taro wishes it had happened a few years earlier. The reason? Taro seems to believe if Automata had been released on Nintendo's platform sooner, there'd have been a better chance of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate incorporating the game's characters.
