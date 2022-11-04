MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager

UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community in Downsville, La. He was wearing a gray Carhartt hoodie and blue jeans.

