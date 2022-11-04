And the winner is ... We pick our top football performances

If you were giving out awards in Section V Football based on what's happened so far this season, what would you call the prizes, your version of an Oscar or Tony or Emmy?

My awards would have the catchy label of "the top performances in Section V football."

There is nothing official about the winners listed below. My list could be different from your's or one put together by Democrat and Chronicle writer Marquel Slaughter or Daily Messenger sports editor Bob Chavez, who also cover Section V Football.

Even though there is plenty of high school football to come, let us know what your list would like for:

Most Valuable Player : Statistics alone rarely determines an MVP, but the offensive numbers for Torance Washington Jr. make a strong case for the Webster Schroeder receiver/defensive back. Start with 14 touchdown catches in nine games and consider his 857 reception yards. Batavia quarterback Ja'Vin McFollins is my choice for players at smaller schools. McFollins was a big-play receiver last season, and the Blue Devils remain the team to beat in Section V Class B.

: Statistics alone rarely determines an MVP, but the offensive numbers for make a strong case for the Webster Schroeder receiver/defensive back. Start with 14 touchdown catches in nine games and consider his 857 reception yards. Batavia quarterback is my choice for players at smaller schools. McFollins was a big-play receiver last season, and the Blue Devils remain the team to beat in Section V Class B. Best performance by a team : East High/World of Inquiry, a team that is 9-0, including a win over powerhouse Canandaigua. "We were so young last year," Eagles co-coach Steve Flagler said. "And we're still young this year." Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (9-0) probably is the highest-scoring team in Section V, whether you are talking about smaller or larger schools.

: East High/World of Inquiry, a team that is 9-0, including a win over powerhouse Canandaigua. "We were so young last year," Eagles co-coach Steve Flagler said. "And we're still young this year." Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (9-0) probably is the highest-scoring team in Section V, whether you are talking about smaller or larger schools. Top turnaround by a team: This one goes to Penfield, a team that had tough runs in Class AA in recent seasons. The Patriots (4-5) already are out of this season's sectional tournament, but were 1-7 in 2021, 1-5 the season before that.

Girls tennis team chasing state championship

Honeoye Falls-Lima is the last team standing in Section V girls tennis.

The Cougars are in the semifinals of the Division 2 team state tournament, where they face Cold Spring Harbor of Section VIII on Long Island, 8:30 a.m. Friday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

HF-L's lineup set up by coach Gae Orsini has:

senior Maddy Langley at first singles.

at first singles. freshman Hazel Jokl at second singles.

at second singles. senior Paige Fazekas at third singles.

at third singles. senior Ellie Casler and freshman Ava Youngblut at first doubles.

and freshman at first doubles. junior Mary Repass and freshman Ellie Davis at second doubles.

"The girls are over the moon," Orsini said. "There's definitely a lot of energy."

A win puts the HF-L Cougars in the state final, 2:30 p.m. on Friday.