Utah State

Summit Daily News

Summit football concludes regular season with a forfeit from Eagle Valley

For the second week in a row, the Summit High School football team will gain a win without ever stepping foot on the field. Last week Summit became 8-1 after Battle Mountain High School forfeited its game against the Tigers, and this week Eagle Valley forfeited its scheduled home game on Friday, Nov. 4.

