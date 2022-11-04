ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo police face dwindling applications for patrol officer vacancies

By Josue Perez, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
Pueblo Ballot Issue 2B, which asks Pueblo voters to renew the city's .2% public safety sales tax for five years, has received vigorous support from city leaders who say the Pueblo Police Department needs assistance amid officer shortages and rising crime rates.

Mayor Nick Gradisar and Pueblo City Council President Heather Graham have each publicly backed the measure and told the Chieftain the department is struggling to hire officers because of a lack of interest.

“The issue, frankly, is that nobody’s applying,” Pueblo PD Chief Chris Noeller said. It's a trend city leaders say will only be worsened if the public safety tax sunsets at the end of December without a voter-approved extension.

Gradisar, Graham and Noeller each claimed that people are less inclined to apply to become police officers following the George Floyd protests in 2020 that led Colorado to pass the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity bill.

Data obtained by the Chieftain through an open records request shows applications to become a patrol officer in Pueblo are well below the number the department received prior to 2019.

Applications have rebounded over the past two years: there were 509 applications in 2019, 192 in 2020, 348 in 2021 and 210 through Oct. 18 of this year. The city’s civil service commission had just one recruitment period in 2020, which was open for 42 days, said Manuel Alcala, civil service administrator for the city. There were multiple recruitment periods in 2021 and 2022.

Pueblo PD has lost officers to retirement or resignations in each of the past three years, including 14 in 2020, 16 in 2021 and, as of October, 19 in 2022, according to the department’s separation data. Pueblo PD has 27 vacancies — all but one for patrol officers — and 203 officers on its payroll, which includes the 20 officers and four sergeants whose wages are paid using funds from the public safety sales tax, Noeller said.

Pueblo PD's data showed the department hired 12 patrol officers in 2020, 19 in 2019, 17 in 2021 and 25 so far in 2022.

“In each one of the (hiring stages), we lose people,” Noeller said. “When I applied 26 years ago, there were more than 400 people applying for four jobs. We’re not seeing those numbers now.”

Patrol officer candidates must be U.S. citizens, be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma when they apply. They can’t have a felony, domestic violence misdemeanor, or misdemeanor that would affect their police officer standards and training certification.

Candidates must also pass a physical ability test to be considered for a patrol officer position. If they don’t pass, they can’t move on to the next phase of the hiring process, but Noeller said he doesn’t believe that's impacting the department’s hiring.

“The average layperson should be able to come down and pass this test,” he said. “It’s not that difficult.”

Pueblo police's extensive hiring process questioned, defended

The process to hire patrol officers in Pueblo has been questioned by critics, including city councilor Lori Winner, who say it takes too long and pushes potential candidates to seek employment elsewhere.

The city has an open job posting for police patrol officers that closes at the end of the recruitment period, Jan. 3. According to the posting, the next steps in the process — a written exam and physical ability test — will take place a few weeks later and interviews will start six days after that.

This recruitment period started on Sept. 25 and has garnered 56 applications as of Nov. 2, according to Alcala.

“Our (application) numbers seem to be dwindling down rather than going up,” Alcala said.

Prior and during 2019, the civil service commission collected an average of 193 applications per recruitment period. Since 2020, that average has dipped to 120, based on six different recruitment periods.

It takes civil service about 24 hours to compile a list of names of qualified and eligible candidates after they complete the written exam. The city’s human resources department then takes over the hiring process after it receives the list from civil service, Alcala said. The hope is to get HR the list when the department is ready to hire the next batch of officers.

“The issue with us is if we run a standard recruitment of 21 days — which is the least we can run it according to the rules — if we run it that short, our applicant pool is going to be very small,” Alcala said. “By the time the process is done and we hire people, we don’t even have enough to hire the full complement to the academy. The answer to that is to run recruitment a little bit longer.”

With application numbers nosediving, the police department sent a request to civil service to extend recruitment periods. Civil service started doing that in March 2021 and collected 136 applications during a roughly 30-day period.

It started a subsequent recruitment just months later in August and then had a third in November. The earlier period generated 125 applicants and the latter 90.

The city and civil service commission previously waited much longer to start recruitment periods. After ending one in September 2019, it didn’t start another until August 2020.

Despite opening its recruitment periods for longer and starting others much sooner than before, application sizes paled in comparison to 2018 and 2019 when there were 375 applications during a single recruitment.

The extended application period is being done to get more applicants in the system, Alcala said, but it also extends the time to hire. It's true that someone during this current recruitment period could have applied in October and must wait until mid-January for the written exam, physical ability test and interview, but they are notified if their application was approved within days, he said.

If it’s approved, they can then schedule when they will take the exam and fitness test.

“I think people need to know that it’s different players doing different parts of the process,” Alcala said. “It’s not all the civil service commission. We’re doing as much as possible to make sure we get the right people on board. The last thing we need is a negative light shining on the city of Pueblo because we didn’t hire the right people.”

Alcala said it’s too early to determine whether starting the application process sooner and extending it is helping the police department address its vacancies. Civil service, the city and police department are “toying with other ideas as well” on how to address the hiring woes, he said.

Gradisar said discussions have taken place with city staff and Noeller to accelerate the process in which candidates are notified that they have been accepted for the police academy.

“The academy might be a month or 60 days away, but at least (candidates) know they’ve been selected for the academy,” Gradisar said. “So hopefully they’ll retain their interest in working for the city of Pueblo and won’t go somewhere else.”

How Pueblo's safety tax plays into the police department’s hiring opportunities

The department has 203 officers on its payroll and the safety sales tax gives it an authorized strength of 231.

Without the tax, that authorized strength drops to 207, meaning the department would have room to hire four more officers as opposed to more than two dozen.

“The ability to hire at least 24 more officers is huge in our ability to try to combat crime and give the level and quality of service that the citizens will have in the police department,” Noeller said.

Winner suggested police officer candidates should be interviewed right after they apply if the department says it's short on officers.

Noeller said the situation isn’t unique to police departments and other agencies across the state.

“The sad thing is it’s not just law enforcement,” Noeller said. “Restaurants can’t hire people. The only difference is a restaurant can adjust its hours. I can’t. We’re a 24-hour, seven-days a week business. It’s a conundrum that a lot of agencies are trying to put a thought into that, but nobody can come up with an answer on how to turn this around.”

Pueblo PD in August presented data that showed the department was averaging a response time of about 12 minutes for Priority 1 calls, which constitute serious crimes in action. That average is 3 minutes and 24 seconds slower than last year, according to Noeller, and doesn’t meet the department’s standard of 10 minutes for those call types.

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @josuepwrites.

The Pueblo Chieftain

