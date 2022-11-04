ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

SEASON PREVIEW: Four lifters to watch for girls' weightlifting

By Myer Lee, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE — Girls’ weightlifting began earlier this week.

Bench presses and power cleans are back and Florida enters its second year of the snatch event, which created another avenue for more athletes and teams to win championships or for elite teams and athletes to win more championships.

Last year, the area had three individual champions, one each from Spruce Creek, Flagler Palm Coast and St. Augustine. But those girls are gone, opening the door for new potential champions.

Here's a look at four lifters to watch this season.

A Look Back:Meet Olivia Warrington, St. Augustine's first girls' weightlifting state champion

Kailey Papas, Creekside

Papas is back for the Lady Knights this year, eyeing a state championship. Papas was the runner up last year in the 129-pound group, lifting a total of 150 pounds.

Creekside had four lifters reach states last year including Papas. With most of that group gone, Papas will become the face of the program.

Ava Jowdy, Spruce Creek

Jowdy reached states last year in the snatch event, too. The 183-pound lifter finished fourth with a 130-pound snatch.

Spruce Creek’s Genevieve Frangoulis (129-pounds) won her weight class in the traditional and snatch events last year. Head coach David Nelson said Jowdy has a good shot of winning the 199-pound class this year.

Madi Moody and Haley Earnest, Bartram Trail

Head coach Ronald Reagan has two returning state finalists returning in Moody (154) and Earnest (101).. Both girls finished fourth in the snatch event last year.

Moody lifted 135 pounds and Earnest, 90 pounds.

Other notable lifters to watch

Spruce Creek: Alexis Jowdy, Angel Norton. Ponte Vedra: Morgan Pratt, Madison O’Reilly, Emily Glod, Emily Mozer. Atlantic: Sydney Irwin, Olivia Pepin, Helena Perez Montoya, Kindsay Ingram, Kendal Carson, Ah’Sharia Hill.

