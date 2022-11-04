Read full article on original website
Philadelphia imposes last-minute election change that will slow down vote count
Philadelphia has imposed a last-minute rule change that is likely to draw out the vote counting process in the city. Republicans had long pushed for the measure.
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly’s 2020 special election victory gave Democrats...
Kansas: What to expect on election night
TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Election workers are overworked, underpaid and feeling pressure
The focus on the machinery of elections has obscured a different threat to the nation's elections: Local election administrators work under increasingly difficult circumstances, with dwindling resources.
South Carolinians head to the polls for the Midterm Elections
South Carolinians will cast their vote today in Midterm elections. There’s many important races on the ballot today, statewide. In the race for the Governor’s seat, incumbent Henry McMaster looks for another term in Columbia.
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
Today in History - November 7
Today is Monday, Nov. 7, the 311th day of 2022. There are 54 days left in the year. On Nov. 7, 2013, shares of Twitter went on sale to the public for the first time; by the closing bell, the social network was valued at $31 billion. (The company would go private again in October 2022 after Elon Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion.)
Over 40 Black Leaders Send Letter To Protest MSNBC Dropping 'The Cross Connection'
MSNBC’s abrupt decision to cancel the Saturday morning news program came after the host was the target of attacks by Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
U.S. Senate: Duckworth seeks second term against Salvi
In the U.S. Senate contest in Illinois, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth seeks a second 6-year term against Kathy Salvi, a personal injury attorney who wants the post in part to crack Democrats’ control of Illinois government. Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who lost both of her legs in 2004, when her the Blackhawk helicopter […]
Tennessee GOP Gov. Lee faces Democrat Jason Martin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee breezed by without a primary challenger in Tennessee, built up a huge campaign cash advantage and has largely ignored his Democratic opponent, Jason Martin, en route to the general election. Lee’s approach in Tennessee, where there hasn’t been a Democratic governor...
Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch appears competitive
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s most competitive congressional battle playing out Tuesday. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage: the...
EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Is it a 'Wonderful Life?'
After elections, many Americans will soon watch a re-run of the 1946 classic It's a Wonderful Life. What directions will our elected officials take us? On one side we have George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) who gave up his personal dreams in order to manage a “building and loan” to help his community. On the other side, we have the rich and greedy banker Henry Potter who runs most of the town without compassion. To some extent, they reflect the polar positions in the election we just endured. Will the U.S. be seen as having compassion or be a bastion of selfishness?
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. So his country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty... It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow...
