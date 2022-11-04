After elections, many Americans will soon watch a re-run of the 1946 classic It's a Wonderful Life. What directions will our elected officials take us? On one side we have George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) who gave up his personal dreams in order to manage a “building and loan” to help his community. On the other side, we have the rich and greedy banker Henry Potter who runs most of the town without compassion. To some extent, they reflect the polar positions in the election we just endured. Will the U.S. be seen as having compassion or be a bastion of selfishness?

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO