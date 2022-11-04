ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence City Council passes 'Superman' tax treaty, part of $90 million public financing

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxhiY_0iybtqPh00
  • The 'Superman' building would encompass 285 apartments
  • The former Providence Journal building would be turned into 124 apartments

PROVIDENCE − The Providence City Council gave its second round of approval to the $29 million tax deal for the owners of the "Superman" building, Thursday, bringing the $223 million project closer to fruition.

The tax treaty, which will save the owner of the 26-story Industrial Trust tower, High Rock Westminster, an estimated $29 million over 30 years, would start this winter while the building is converted from an office building into 285 apartments.

In all, the redevelopment and repurposing of the office building into mostly apartments would cost an estimated $223 million.

He spoke against the 'Superman' deal:Leftist says union pulled endorsement because he criticized 'Superman building' tax deal

If the property tax treaty is added to the $15 million in already announced city aid, the $26 million pledged by the state and $22 million in expected federal assistance, the estimated public contribution to the Superman Building redevelopment would exceed $90 million.

With the tax deal, the owner would pay $26.8 million over 30 years in taxes; without it, it would pay $56.2 million over the same time, according to the city's analysis.

The vote for the tax treaty passed 11-2, with one abstention, one missing councilor and one not voting. Councilors Mary Kay Harris and Katherine Kerwin both voted against the tax treaty. Councilor Rachel Miller abstained. There was no discussion before the vote.

Harris said she voted no because of the city's use of housing trust funds to help the developer pay for a "rich development," while people in her ward are homeless.

Harris said it bothers her that so many homeless people in Providence have nowhere safe to live, and are forced into sleeping in graveyards.

Councilor Nirva LaFortune said she was conflicted about her yes vote, and then she decided that the superman building really is for the wealthiest people in the state.

"I do hope, chair of the finance committee, we do pass a residential TSA, that we can actually push developers to build truly affordable housing in Providence," she said.

Councilor Nicholas Narducci, who voted for the tax treaty, took time after the vote to complain about non-profits, like Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital, not paying property taxes, and that they don't build any affordable housing.

"Who's doing all the developing?" he said. "The universities, the hospitals, because they're the ones who can afford it."

Councilor John Goncalves, who voted yes, said it was important to remember that the number of "affordable" units in the building increased from 10% to 20%, and echoed Narducci's sentiments, to push the legislature to end the property tax exemption for non-profits.

According to data provided by the developer, the "affordable" units, 57, or 20% of the total, would range from $1,384 to $2,076 a month, which "will adjust with" area median income.

Of those apartments, 14 would be limited to people making no more than 80% of area median income ($54,150, 1 person), 14 to people making no more than 100% of area median income ($68,320, 1 person) and 29 to those making 120% of area median income ($81,240, 1 person).

What happens next to the 'Superman' deal

The project still needs to secure local zoning and planning approval. Construction, once started, would be expected to last just under two years, according to a previous presentation by the developer.

City Council approves tax treaty for plans to turn old Providence Journal/ Kresge’s department store building into apartments

After the vote on the Industrial Trust tax treaty, the council, with no discussion, passed for a second time a tax treaty with the owner of the old Providence Journal and Kresge's department store buildings at 203 Westminster St.

Councilor Rachel Miller cast the only dissenting vote against the tax treaty, which was grouped with 14 other ordinances, and not preceded by any discussion.

New plan, same tax treaty:Hotel in former Providence Journal building scrapped in favor of apartments

The City Council first approved the treaty in 2019 when the building was slated to become a boutique hotel, called "Hive Hotel." Citing changes in the market, the developer said the plan for is now to convert the two buildings into 124 apartments, called "Hive Life."

The amended tax treaty pushes out the start date from 2020 to 2023 and the end date from 2039 to 2043. The building owner would also be responsible for maintaining the sidewalk in front, shifting the cost from the city to the developer.

When tax breaks expire:Apartments, other services may come to Providence Place as owners look to extend tax break

According to a tax analysis, the developer would save $4 million in taxes over 20 years, as the buildings' valuation would peak at $20.9 million in 2038. The only changes to the tax treaty are the dates.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ecori.org

Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records

WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site

Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Black Business Association announces new headquarters, it will serve as an equity business hub

Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined Lisa Ranglin, Founder, President & CEO of the Rhode Island Black Business Association (RIBBA), along with Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and Neil Steinberg, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation to announce the acquisition of 220 Smith Street to serve as RIBBA’s new headquarters and a co-work space for budding entrepreneurs in the city that are looking to scale up.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Dems Rally SouthCoast Volunteers in Final Campaign Push

In the final weekend before Massachusetts will send a slate of new candidates to statewide and local office, Democratic hopefuls made canvass kickoff stops in New Bedford and Fall River to motivate their volunteers to help elect Democrats up and down the ballot on Nov. 8. Attleboro Mayor and Democratic...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning

After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Woonsocket Call

Rehabilitation Hospital ownership change approved

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) last week approved a Change in Effective Control (CEC) application for the Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode of Island at 116 Eddie Dowling Highway that could be a step toward major changes for the Landmark Medical Center affiliated facility. Landmark and...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Uprise RI

Rally to save Pawtucket’s Morley Field as city ignores residents’ pleas

Despite community opposition, the City of Pawtucket has continued its plan to pave Morley Field, the only youth sports field and public recreational green space in the densely populated Pawtucket neighborhood of Woodlawn. In response, concerned neighbors organized a second rally to voice their opposition to the plan outside Pawtucket City Hall on Thursday.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

Tiverton police say scammers falsely told woman they kidnapped her child

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Providence, Tiverton and Dighton are warning parents about a phone scam targeting their child. Tiverton police said one woman in town received the terrifying call last Friday just after noon. “Basically the child was kidnapped from the Walgreens because the child had witnessed...
TIVERTON, RI
WRGB

Zoo in Rhode Island announces death of Johari the cheetah

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A zoo in Rhode Island announced Monday that one of its female cheetahs, Johari, has died. A news release from Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo noted that Johari suffered from gastritis, or inflammation and ulcers in the stomach, a common condition in cheetahs. She was humanely euthanized after her quality of life declined.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

You owe me nothing – Michael Morse

If it all came crashing down, and we had to start from scratch; no power, no phones, no pottery, tools or anything, it would take a thousand years to get back to where we are. Instead of noticing all we have, we choose to want better and more. We covet the things our neighbors have, things like a newer car, bigger home and nicer clothes.
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy