Providence City Council passes 'Superman' tax treaty, part of $90 million public financing

PROVIDENCE − The Providence City Council gave its second round of approval to the $29 million tax deal for the owners of the "Superman" building, Thursday, bringing the $223 million project closer to fruition.

The tax treaty, which will save the owner of the 26-story Industrial Trust tower, High Rock Westminster, an estimated $29 million over 30 years, would start this winter while the building is converted from an office building into 285 apartments.

In all, the redevelopment and repurposing of the office building into mostly apartments would cost an estimated $223 million.

If the property tax treaty is added to the $15 million in already announced city aid, the $26 million pledged by the state and $22 million in expected federal assistance, the estimated public contribution to the Superman Building redevelopment would exceed $90 million.

With the tax deal, the owner would pay $26.8 million over 30 years in taxes; without it, it would pay $56.2 million over the same time, according to the city's analysis.

The vote for the tax treaty passed 11-2, with one abstention, one missing councilor and one not voting. Councilors Mary Kay Harris and Katherine Kerwin both voted against the tax treaty. Councilor Rachel Miller abstained. There was no discussion before the vote.

Harris said she voted no because of the city's use of housing trust funds to help the developer pay for a "rich development," while people in her ward are homeless.

Harris said it bothers her that so many homeless people in Providence have nowhere safe to live, and are forced into sleeping in graveyards.

Councilor Nirva LaFortune said she was conflicted about her yes vote, and then she decided that the superman building really is for the wealthiest people in the state.

"I do hope, chair of the finance committee, we do pass a residential TSA, that we can actually push developers to build truly affordable housing in Providence," she said.

Councilor Nicholas Narducci, who voted for the tax treaty, took time after the vote to complain about non-profits, like Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital, not paying property taxes, and that they don't build any affordable housing.

"Who's doing all the developing?" he said. "The universities, the hospitals, because they're the ones who can afford it."

Councilor John Goncalves, who voted yes, said it was important to remember that the number of "affordable" units in the building increased from 10% to 20%, and echoed Narducci's sentiments, to push the legislature to end the property tax exemption for non-profits.

According to data provided by the developer, the "affordable" units, 57, or 20% of the total, would range from $1,384 to $2,076 a month, which "will adjust with" area median income.

Of those apartments, 14 would be limited to people making no more than 80% of area median income ($54,150, 1 person), 14 to people making no more than 100% of area median income ($68,320, 1 person) and 29 to those making 120% of area median income ($81,240, 1 person).

What happens next to the 'Superman' deal

The project still needs to secure local zoning and planning approval. Construction, once started, would be expected to last just under two years, according to a previous presentation by the developer.

City Council approves tax treaty for plans to turn old Providence Journal/ Kresge’s department store building into apartments

After the vote on the Industrial Trust tax treaty, the council, with no discussion, passed for a second time a tax treaty with the owner of the old Providence Journal and Kresge's department store buildings at 203 Westminster St.

Councilor Rachel Miller cast the only dissenting vote against the tax treaty, which was grouped with 14 other ordinances, and not preceded by any discussion.

The City Council first approved the treaty in 2019 when the building was slated to become a boutique hotel, called "Hive Hotel." Citing changes in the market, the developer said the plan for is now to convert the two buildings into 124 apartments, called "Hive Life."

The amended tax treaty pushes out the start date from 2020 to 2023 and the end date from 2039 to 2043. The building owner would also be responsible for maintaining the sidewalk in front, shifting the cost from the city to the developer.

According to a tax analysis, the developer would save $4 million in taxes over 20 years, as the buildings' valuation would peak at $20.9 million in 2038. The only changes to the tax treaty are the dates.

