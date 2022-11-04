Turkey trots and holiday fun runs in metro Phoenix: The jolliest races to join in 2022

There's no denying that for many people the food at Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations is the most eagerly anticipated part. But holiday specialties and your favorite plate of sides can be even more satisfying after a pre-feast sweat.

So why not start your holiday by running a turkey trot or one of the other holiday fun runs in metro Phoenix?

These casual, non-competitive runs range from short distances for little kids up to 10K for older children and adults. Prizes are awarded at some events and you might even get a sweet treat like cookies and hot chocolate.

Many turkey trots and holiday runs benefit local charities. Visit your run's website to learn where the proceeds go. And most races offer fun swag for runners. You could go home with a T-shirt, medal or finisher's certificate.

2022 turkey trots and holiday runs in metro Phoenix

Arizona Road Racers Thanksgiving Day Classic : Thursday, Nov. 24. 1 mile, 5K and 10K. Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave. $15-$45. https://runsignup.com .

Gilbert Turkey Trot: Thursday, Nov. 24. 1 mile and 5K. SanTan Village, 2218 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert. $18.95-$24.95. https://runsignup.com .

Mesa Turkey Trot: Thursday, Nov. 24. 1 mile, 5K and 10K. Red Mountain Park, 7745 E. Brown Road, Mesa. $15-$30. https://www.mesaturkeytrot.com .

Phoenix Turkey Trot: Thursday, Nov. 24. 1 mile, 5K and 10K. Wesley Bolin Plaza, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix. $8-$50. https://www.phoenixturkeytrot.com .

Fat Turkey Trail Run: Saturday, Nov. 26. 5K and 10K. Linear Park in Tempe, just west of Tempe Town Lake Marina. $38-$79. http://www.aztrailrace.com .

Here Comes Santa 5K: Saturday, Dec. 10. 5K. Kiwanis Park, 101 W. Baseline Road, Tempe. $30. https://raceroster.com .

Hot Chocolate Run Phoenix: Sunday, Dec. 11. 5K, 10K and 15K. Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, 1700 W Washington St., Phoenix. $51-$71. https://hotchocolate15k.com .

Holiday 5K/Kids Run: Friday, Dec. 16. 1 mile and 5K. 5802 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. $20-$30. https://www.webscorer.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Turkey trots and holiday fun runs in metro Phoenix: The jolliest races to join in 2022