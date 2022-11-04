Elton John's farewell tour is coming back to Phoenix. Here's everything fans need to know

Elton John brings the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to downtown Phoenix for back-to-back concerts on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12.

That makes three times John's farewell tour will have played the Valley since launching in 2018.

The first was in early 2019, a nearly three-hour performance in Glendale that struck a bittersweet balance between a victory lap and an emotional acknowledgment that a lot of those fans would never see him perform again.

Here's everything to know before you go to Chase Field — from parking information to details on the venue's clear bag policy and what to expect from the concert itself.

Best places to eat at Chase Field

A wide variety of Chase Field dining and beverage concessions will be open.

That includes A-Zona Street Tacos, Big Dawgs, Black Rock Coffee Bar, Burger Burger, Cactus Corn, Carvery Cart, Chick Fil-A, Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, Copper State Steaks, Doubleheaders, Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, Gonzo's Grill, Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar, Hop Valley Box, Hungry Hill Sangwich, Oasis, Red Hot Grill, ReyGloria's Tamales, Streets of New York, Taste of Chase and The Still at Cutwater

For dessert, there's Churro Dog, Cold Stone Creamery, Desert Ice, Scoopwell’s Dough Bar, Sweet Treats, Wetzel’s Pretzels and Zoyo Yogurt.

There are assorted beer portables, dessert carts and liquor bars throughout the ballpark.

Circle K, Fry's and Pepsi offer Grab NGo options.

Is Chase Field air conditioned?

Yes, Chase Field is air conditioned.

Will the Chase Field roof be open?

No, the roof will not be open.

Can I still buy tickets to Elton John's Phoenix concerts?

Yes. A week out from the concerts, tickets were still available at Ticketmaster for each performance in Phoenix.

What time should I arrive at Chase Field?

Doors open at 6 p.m. at Chase Field. Fans are encouraged to show up as early as possible to avoid potential delays at the gates as you get closer to show time. The concerts start at 8 p.m.

Heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected when the concert ends at around 11 p.m.

Can I bring water or other beverages to Chase Field?

You may bring any of the following:

Unflavored/noncarbonated water in sealed plastic bottles.

Empty plastic water bottles.

Sealed single-serving juice boxes.

Formula (and baby food).

You may not bring outside alcohol into the venue.

No metal or glass containers are permitted. Thermos containers or those similar in style are not permitted.

Small food items are permitted if brought in an approved clear bag.

Can I bring a bag to Chase Field? Does my purse need to be clear?

Approved bags include clutch purses and wallets no larger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches or clear bags no larger than 12-by-12-by-6 inches.

Clear bags may not have obscured interior pockets.

Purses are subject to search.

Resealable clear plastic storage bags no larger than one gallon are permitted.

Can I bring a seat cushion or blanket to Chase Field?

Seat cushions no wider than 18 inches without pockets, zippers or concealable areas are permitted.

Clothing and blankets are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag.

What if I want to Uber or Lyft to or from Chase Field?

The suggested pick-up and drop-off area is at Washington and Third streets, north of the stadium.

How do mobile tickets work for this event?

All tickets for this event are mobile. Access your tickets using the MLB Ballpark App or Ticketmaster App.

Customer service is available at Chase Field Plaza located on Fourth Street between Jefferson and Jackson on the Southwest corner of the stadium near gate E.

PSA: Chase Field is cash free

Chase Field is a cashless stadium that only accepts major credit and debit cards, Apply Pay and Google Pay.

Where do I enter if I have floor seats?

All guests with floor seats must enter Chase Field via Gate J on the east side of the stadium just under the overpass of South Seventh Street.

Guests with floor tickets will be unable to enter the ballpark at any other gate.

Also worth noting? There are bars are on the floor so guests can head straight to the floor for beverages.

VIP package check-in is also located at Gate K.

What to expect at security

As you approach a gate, your ticket will be scanned, and you will be instructed to place your cell phone or other metal objects in a bin on the table or inside your handbag or backpack.

Small sets of keys or spare change do not need to go in the bin. Security will then examine your bags and direct you through the metal detector.

What if I can't or don't want to go through a metal detector?

Fans who do not prefer to go through the metal detector have the option of a pat-down search.

If a medical implant sets off the metal detector, the person will be subject to a follow-up screening that may include a hand wand or light pat-down search.

Gates A, C, E, J and K and the Bridge Entrance will have lanes available for those who cannot go through a metal detector because of a mobility device.

Guests using these lanes will be subject to a light pat-down or hand wand, as well as inspection of the mobility device.

Weapons of any kind are not allowed

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives, are prohibited.

Chase Field will not hold personal items. Storage lockers are available.

Only active federal or Arizona state law enforcement officers may enter with a firearm. Credentials will be verified at the time of entry.

Here's what else you can't bring to the Elton John concert

The following item are prohibited:

Animals (except for service animals).

Aerosol cans.

Drones and other remote-controlled devices.

Drugs or other illegal substances (including medical marijuana).

Masks (except those that are medically required).

Fireworks or other incendiary devices.

Camera tri-, dual- or single-leg pods by non-media personnel.

Skateboards, inline skates, scooters or shoes with wheels.

Obscene, offensive, indecent or inappropriate attire.

Blow horns or noisemakers.

Umbrellas.

Fishing nets.

Beach balls, balloons or other inflatables (without prior approval).

Laser pens.

Banners containing commercial, political or obscene material, or that block guest views.

Frisbees.

Bicycles (use the approved bike parking racks).

Liquids or machines for blowing bubbles.

Other items may be prohibited at the discretion of Chase Field management, so don't bring a canoe or a lawnmower just because it didn't make the list of things you shouldn't bring.

There's free Wi-Fi at Chase Field

Chase Field offers visitors free Wi-Fi at Dbacks Wifi.

What to expect on the Elton John setlist

Here's the setlist from a recent Las Vegas performance.

"Bennie and the Jets"

"Philadelphia Freedom"

"I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues"

"Border Song"

"Tiny Dancer"

"Have Mercy on the Criminal"

"Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)"

"Take Me to the Pilot"

"Someone Saved My Life Tonight"

"Levon"

"Candle in the Wind"

"Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding"

"Burn Down the Mission"

"Sad Songs (Say So Much)"

"Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word"

"Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me"

"The Bitch Is Back"

"I'm Still Standing"

"Crocodile Rock"

"Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"

Encore:

"Cold Heart"

"Your Song"

"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

Where to find the lost and found at Chase Field

During an event, you may inquire about lost and found items at Guest Services stations on the Main Concourse section 128 or 322. Following an event, all unclaimed items are logged by Security and secured for 30 days.

For inquiries following an event, please contact Security at dbacks.com/lost.

How to take light rail to the Elton John concert

Valley Metro trains run every 15-20 minutes with a drop-off steps from Chase Field at the Third Street/Washington or Third Street/Jefferson stations.

The light rail runs until midnight.

You can buy your fare at any light rail station using cash, credit or debit card — or purchase a pass in advance to avoid lines at the vending machines.

It may be best to buy an all-day pass for riding to and from the concert. Once you activate your pass, it's good for unlimited boarding the same day. That way, there's no need to wait in line to purchase a pass when the concert is over.

Download the Valley Metro App to help trip planning to and from Chase Field or visit valleymetro.org.

Is park and ride available?

Here's a list of Valley park and ride lots:

Phoenix: 19th and Dunlap avenues, 19th and Montebello avenues, 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road, Central Avenue and Camelback Road and 38th and Washington streets.

Tempe: Dorsey Lane and Apache Boulevard, McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard, Loop 101 and Apache Boulevard.

Mesa: Sycamore and Main Street; Mesa Drive and Main Street; Gilbert Road and Main Street.

Where can I park near Chase Field?

You can select a lot and pay for parking in advance at parkwhiz.com. Five days out, 20 lots within a 1-mile radius of Chase Field had spaces available for $8-$40.

I'm driving to the Elton John concert. What's the best route to take?

Chase Field is at 401 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix. It is bounded by Seventh Street to the east, Fourth Street to the west, Jefferson Street to the north, and the Southern Pacific Railroad tracks to the south.

There are multiple construction projects taking place on both the freeways and surface streets to and from Chase Field, so plan extra time to get there if you are arriving by car.

For example, Fourth Street will be closed by noon.

If you're coming from the Southeast Valley:

Take Interstate 10 west, then use the right three lanes to I-17 at the split. Exit to the right on Seventh Street, then turn left at the light on Lincoln Street. Or, continue north on Seventh Street to Jefferson Street, then turn right to access parking facilities east of Seventh Street.

A word to the wise: Left turns from Seventh Street westbound onto Washington Street are prohibited.

To avoid congestion, continue on I-17 to the Seventh Avenue exit, go right on Seventh Avenue and then right at Lincoln or Jefferson streets.

If you're coming from Scottsdale or east Mesa:

Take Loop 202 west to I-10 and exit via the Fifth Avenue HOV lane or Seventh Avenue. Turn left on Fillmore, Van Buren (accessible from Fifth Avenue only) or Jefferson streets.

If you're coming from the Northwest Valley:

Use I-17 to the Jefferson Street exit, then turn left and continue eastbound.

If you're coming from the Northeast Valley:

Take State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) to I-10 east, exit at Washington Street and turn right. Or take I-10 west to the Seventh Street exit and turn left.

To avoid congestion, continue on I-10 to Seventh Avenue or the Fifth Avenue HOV exit. Turn left on Fillmore, Van Buren (accessible from Fifth Avenue only) or Jefferson streets.

If you're coming from North Central Phoenix:

Use surface streets, including Seventh Avenue, First Avenue and Seventh Street.

Due to heavy traffic, Seventh Street is the least-preferred option.

If you're coming from the West Valley

Take I-10 to Seventh Avenue or the Fifth Avenue HOV exit and turn right. Turn left on Fillmore, Van Buren (accessible from Fifth Avenue only) or Jefferson streets for parking.

