Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert police launches crisis response team in effort to build community trust

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Gilbert Police Department's newly launched Crisis Response Team has been responding to about 15 calls each day since October. With each call, the hope is to build trust with the community and help people through crises.

The team was created to help people struggling with their mental health, behavioral health or substance abuse, according to a Gilbert police video.

Sgt. Dan Brause, the team's supervisor, said some of the people the team can help include those who have developmental disabilities, veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder or people with traumatic brain injuries.

As of Nov. 2, the team was comprised of two officers, and Brause said they’ll have four by the end of this year.

Brause said on Monday a woman reached out to the team because she was in a crisis and an officer went to her house. After talking to her, she agreed to go to an inpatient facility, and the officer drove her there.

The woman said she had a bad experience with police officers many years ago, but Brause said the team was able to build trust with her, and she agreed to get assistance.

The woman is now getting the care she wanted, and Brause said so far she has been doing well. He visited her on Wednesday, and he said she was thankful for the help she got.

“I know it's only been two days and we don't have results, but she is in a much better place now,” Brause said.

Loss of trust: How Arizona's 'cowboy' constables make their own rules

Officers trained on crisis intervention, de-escalation

Officers on the team are trained in crisis intervention, negotiation and de-escalation, and have learned how to understand individuals and develop trust with them so that the person follows the actions recommended.

“We're not just a uniform showing up, telling them what to do. We're going to get to know people. We're going to talk first and we're going to give them an opportunity to be heard,” Brause said. “And at the end of that, hopefully we can come to a common agreement on how we're going to help them in this situation.”

Officers learned from professionals about different mental health diagnoses, developmental disabilities or brain injuries, and how to identify them as part of their 40-hour crisis intervention training. During the training, people act out scenarios so officers can apply what they have learned.

The team is able to take people to someone who can help them, like a relative or a friend or to a hospital or treatment center if they are a danger to themselves. The officers can also connect them to resources such as a psychiatrist or psychologist.

Brause said they prefer when a person agrees to get help, but legally they are allowed to involuntarily commit someone to a psychiatric hospital if they are in danger.

An important part of the training is also teaching officers not to solve the problems “too soon,” but rather take time to get to know the person to better assist them, according to Brause.

After the 40-hour training, officers become certified, but they can continue doing advanced trainings as needed. Officers also receive emails with updated or new resources that they can use in their responses.

‘We are there for the long haul’

The Gilbert Police Department has about 130 officers trained in crisis response, but Brause said those on the CRT team are dedicated to help people in crisis.

“This is not just a one and done and maybe we’ll see you later. We are there for the long haul, so we really want to have that long-term solution, not just a quick fix,” said CRT officer Dakota Richter in the video.

The team aims to follow up with people they have helped to see how they are doing, if they are getting the type of help they need and if there’s anything the team could have done better, Brause said. He said this also helps them get feedback from the facilities so they can better advise the next person who needs similar services.

“Ultimately, we want this person to have a success story. We realize we're not going to get that 100% all the time,” Brause said. “But if we get feedback that tells us this was good treatment and their success rate, that gives us ammunition, so to say, for the next person to say, ‘hey, we had a great success story here. This person was able to overcome this crisis. And they're back to work. They're back with their family. And I think you could try and be the next one.’”

One challenge the team faces is when people they try to help have had bad experiences with police in the past. Brause said to overcome that they talk to the person and walk them through how they plan to help so that the person knows what is going to happen.

“We just want people to feel comfortable reaching out to us. And we as a team are going to try to make that a better experience for you and to not be afraid to contact us when they're in crisis, because we're not going to just do one thing to move on to the next. We're going to try to help you as best we can,” Brause said.

He added that while success also depends on the person sticking to their treatment, he is optimistic that overall, they will have a good outcome with the team.

How to reach out to the CRT

If someone is having a crisis or is concerned about a loved one having a crisis, or wants to learn about resources, Brause said the best way to reach out to the CRT is to their email crt@gilbertaz.gov. The email is not monitored at all times.

People are encouraged to call 911 if they have an emergency. Brause said the team they can also respond to calls on the non-emergency number at 480-503-6500.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

