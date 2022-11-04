Read full article on original website
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State senate re-districting shakes up 2022 races in Districts 25 & 26
With new district lines finalized at the end of 2021 and officially going into effect January 2023, area campaigns have had to adjust to the changes, such as in the races for state senate districts 25 and 26. Despite losing part of St. Clair County and gaining some of Tuscola,...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Alexander, Mroczek contend for spot in state house of representatives
Despite being state representative districts 83 and 84 in prior years, last year’s redistricting and this year’s election has effectively combined the two areas into a mega district now labeled as Michigan’s 98th state representative district. The new 98th district covers all of Huron and the eastern...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
$1.73 million in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in West Michigan
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has awarded $1.73 million in brownfield grants for redevelopment of contaminated properties in West Michigan. Overall, in 2022 EGLE will provide $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide. The plans include a multi-phased mixed-use development within the Boston...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Freighter Roger Blough makes final journey down St. Clair River
Professional Mariner, a maritime industry journal, appears to have been prophetic when it noted on April 1, 2021, that “The Great Lakes freighter Roger Blough may have carried its last load.”. Beginning in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2021, the 858-foot bulk carrier burned for 12 hours...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair DTF finishes two investigations, makes multiple arrests
The St. Clair Drug Task Force finished up two narcotics investigations in the past two weeks, with at least four suspects arrested for their involvement. The first case was concluded following the task force serving a warrant on Tuesday, October 25 at a Port Huron home. Investigators found a dealer’s quantity of methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, prescription pills, several scales, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, and an undisclosed amount of money. Two men, Christopher Bell and Christopher Sanchez-Brown, were arrested and are currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail.
Comments / 0